Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Full list of contestants in the house, theme & more

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Full list of contestants: Bigg Boss 9 Telugu had a big premiere on Sunday, where 9 participants were welcomed to the house by host Nagarjuna. After the actor's engaging performance, 15 contestants - 9 celebs and 6 regular people entered the Bigg Boss house.

Commoners have never been permitted to appear on the show before, making this season a special one. This year's theme for the show is 'double houses', where the tenants and owners will compete against each other.

Bigg Boss 'Telugu' 9 theme

'Double houses' are this year's Bigg Boss Telugu theme. Nagarjuna revealed at the end of the premiere that the celebs would live in the second home with fewer amenities as Tenants, while the regular participants would live in the main Bigg Boss house as Owners.

Bigg Boss 9 Telugu: When and where to watch?

Star Maa airs Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Monday through Friday at 9:30 p.m. and on weekends at 9 p.m. Additionally, Jio Hotstar offers 24/7 streaming.

Meet Bigg Boss Telugu 9 'celebrities' list

• Thanuja Puttaswamy: TV actress Puttaswamy is well-known for her role in Legally Veer, Agnipariksha, and Mounaragam.

• Flora Saini: Also referred to as Asha Saini or Mayuri, Flora has appeared in a number of Hindi and South Indian motion pictures. Her recent roles were in The Trial and Rana Naidu.

• Rithu Chowdary: Rithu is well-known for her role in the television series Inti Guttu and Prema Entha Madhuram. She appeared in the film Mouname Ishtam as well.

Ramu Rathod: Ramu is a folk singer and independent artist who is well-known for his rustic tunes, including Diya Diya Re and Pacha Bottu.

• Suman Setty: Following the release of the 2004 movie 7G Brundavan Colony, Suman rose to fame as a comedian in the early 2000s.

• Sanjjanaa Galrani: Well-known for her role in Telugu and Kannada films, Sanjjanaa was released from custody in March of this year after being arrested in 2020 for a drug offense.

• Emmanuel: Jabardasth is his better name. Emmanuel is well-known for his appearances on the television program Jabardasth.

• Shrasti Verma: Jani Master, who was accused of sexual assault last year, was Shrasti's first boss as a choreographer. Later, she joined him in acting in a movie.

Bharani Shankar: Best known for his part in the hit television series Karthika Deepam, Bharani has acted in films like Waltair Veerayya, Aaviri, and Dheera.

Boss Telugu 9 'commoner' list

Kalyan Padala: Bigg Boss Agnipariksha chose Kalyan, an influencer and former army veteran, to be on the show.

Harita Harish: YouTuber Harita Harish is well-known for his humorous sketches. As the Masked Man, he participated in Agnipariksha.

Demon Pavan: Pavan, also known online as Demon Pavan, is an anime enthusiast and fitness content provider.

Sreeja Dammu is a well-known vlogger who specializes in creating dance and lifestyle videos.

Priya Shetty: Priya has always wanted to be an actor but works as a doctor.

Maryada Manish: Manish was listed in Forbes' 30 Under 30 list and is a co-founder of the firm Fello.