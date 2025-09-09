Battle of Galwan: Salman Khan shares first glimpse from Ladakh set online

Battle of Galwan: Bollywood star Salman Khan has formally started filming his next project. Bhaijaan teased his first official image from his upcoming movie 'Battle of Galwan' on Instagram. The Bigg Boss 19 host is seen in the photo sporting a tough beard, military garb, and an intense look that exudes raw patriotism.

Keeping the caption brief and straightforward, the actor wrote, #BattleOfGalwan. Based on actual events along the India-China border, the military drama is the first collaboration between Salman and director Apoorva Lakhia.

About the Battle of Galwan cast and plot

The film, which was directed by Apoorva Lakhia, re-examines the harrowing 2020 conflict in the Galwan Valley between Indian and Chinese troops, a rare border skirmish that ended in deaths of troops without the use of firearms. It is one of the most emotionally charged tales in recent Indian history because soldiers engaged in hand-to-hand battle using sticks and stones, instead of conventional weapons.