Home / Entertainment / Battle of Galwan: Salman Khan shares first glimpse from Ladakh set online

Battle of Galwan: Salman Khan shares first glimpse from Ladakh set online

Salman Khan has revealed the first image from his next movie, Battle of Galwan. Director Apoorva Lakhia is currently filming the movie's climax scenes in Leh and Ladakh

Salman Khan's 'Battle of Galwan'
Salman Khan's 'Battle of Galwan'
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 5:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Battle of Galwan: Bollywood star Salman Khan has formally started filming his next project. Bhaijaan teased his first official image from his upcoming movie 'Battle of Galwan' on Instagram. The Bigg Boss 19 host is seen in the photo sporting a tough beard, military garb, and an intense look that exudes raw patriotism. 
 
Keeping the caption brief and straightforward, the actor wrote, #BattleOfGalwan. Based on actual events along the India-China border, the military drama is the first collaboration between Salman and director Apoorva Lakhia. 

About the Battle of Galwan cast and plot

The film, which was directed by Apoorva Lakhia, re-examines the harrowing 2020 conflict in the Galwan Valley between Indian and Chinese troops, a rare border skirmish that ended in deaths of troops without the use of firearms. It is one of the most emotionally charged tales in recent Indian history because soldiers engaged in hand-to-hand battle using sticks and stones, instead of conventional weapons.
 
For the first time, Salman and Chitrangda Singh will appear together on screen. Expectations are really high because Salman Khan is spearheading the project, and Chitrangda Singh is joining the group. One of the most powerful film homages to India's military in recent memory is expected to be the Battle of Galwan. 
 
The director had already revealed that Chitrangda would be playing Salman's opposite. He stated, "We're thrilled to welcome Chitrangda Singh to the cast of Battle of Galwan. Chitrangda brings a rare blend of strength and sensitivity to the screen as her feminine side will match perfectly with Salman Sir’s brooding but quiet strength."
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Aishwarya Rai moves Delhi HC, seeks protection of personality rights

The Bengal Files day 3 collection: Vivek Agnihotri film off to a slow start

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Full list of contestants in the house, theme & more

MTV VMAs 2025 winner list: Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande take home trophies

Baaghi 4 box office collection day 3: Tiger's film weakest in franchise

Topics :Salman KhanBollywoodIndian film industry

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 5:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story