The fetish of fascism: How Salò exposes the aesthetics of domination

The republic lasted for a year and a half, till the spring of 1945, when the Germans in Italy surrendered to the Allies; Mussolini was captured and executed on 28 April 1945. Thirty years after the fall of Salò, Italy’s most provocative film director, Pier Paolo Pasolini, set his last film, ‘Salò, or the 120 Days of Sodom’, in the last days of the doomed fascist republic. An adaptation of the French classic, ‘120 Days of Sodom’ (1785), written by the notorious Marquis de Sade, who gives his name to sadism, the film was released on 23 November 1975 — 20 days after Pasolini’s assassination.

Salkowitz also writes that fascism uses propaganda of “national aggrandisement, purification and efficiency” but “Pasolini shows that its real roots are in the more primal drive to transcend all moral boundaries, dominate and degrade for its own sake.” This echoes the opinions of American critic Susan Sontag on fascist art, in her essay ‘Fascinating Fascism’, which is an extended review of a book of photographs by German actress and filmmaker Leni Riefenstahl, at times referred to as Adolf Hitler’s favourite film director. “Fascist aesthetics… flow from (and justify) a preoccupation with situations of control, submissive behaviour, extravagant effort and the endurance of pain; they endorse two seemingly opposite states, egomania and servitude.”

By the end of the film, as the victims are tortured and murdered on the grounds of the estate, the libertine antagonists witness the spectacle through binoculars. By collapsing the distance between the PoV of the audience and the libertines, Pasolini implicates the audience in the act. The audience members cannot claim to have no responsibility for the horrors they have witnessed on the screen, like the horrors they witness in their contemporary society. Their incapability to protest against either makes them culpable to charges of collaboration.

On the night before his murder, he had given an interview, reports Liang, in which he had said: “I go down into hell, and I discover things that don’t disturb the peace of others. But be careful. Hell is rising towards the rest of you.” There has hardly been a more prescient warning for our times.