After Ranveer Singh, Aayush Sharma receives threat email demanding ransom

Mumbai Police are probing a chilling threat sent to Bollywood actor Aayush Sharma, Salman Khan’s brother-in-law, after he allegedly received an email demanding ransom in cryptocurrency. A senior police officer said the message contained explicit threats, prompting an immediate security review and investigation.

The incident comes close on the heels of another scare in the film industry, after Ranveer Singh reportedly received a threatening voicemail on WhatsApp. The message, which allegedly demanded crores of rupees, alerted the actor’s security team and further raised concerns over a spate of intimidation attempts targeting Bollywood celebrities.

Is the Mumbai Crime Branch on the ongoing Bollywood extortion case?

On Wednesday, February 11, the Mumbai Crime Branch verified that the threat email was sent to Aayush Sharma over Proton Mail. According to the sender, they are part of the Bishnoi gang. To find the sender and determine the reason for the threat, police have launched an investigation.

Investigators are also trying to determine whether the email was received from overseas or sent from a server inside the country. ALSO READ: Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Sonu Sood extend support to jailed Rajpal Yadav The senior officer stated, “The crime branch team is in touch with the family and doing whatever is legally required. The cyber team has been trying to trace the sender’s identity and location". More about the Bollywood extortion threat After the threat, the police opened an inquiry and strengthened security outside Ranveer's house. According to authorities, the sender claimed ties to the Bishnoi gang and concealed their location using a virtual private network (VPN). In all instances, the employment of distinct digital tools indicates that the sender wished to maintain anonymity.