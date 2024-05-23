'The Witcher' Season 4 Teaser out; Liam Hemsworth replaces Henry Cavill

After Henry Cavill quit as the main character of "The Witcher", the first look of season 4 of the Netflix series is out with the new star Liam Hemsworth replacing Cavill as the White Wolf.

Netflix dropped the first look of the teaser with the caption that reads, "The journey continues. Here's your first look at Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher." However, the release date of the series is still unknown.



Hemsworth replaced Henry Cavill, taking over the role of Geralt of Rivia in 2022. However, the official reason for the latter’s departure from the immensely popular show is neither revealed by Cavill nor by the creative team. Cavill led the role for three seasons and now some reports claim that Cavill left the series due to some creative differences. Moving forward, the "Hunger Games" will feature the role of monster hunter in seasons 4 and 5, which will be the last season of the fantasy drama.

‘The Witcher’ Season 4 shoots at UK

Season 4's production is currently taking place in the United Kingdom and it will be shot back-to-back with the fifth and final instalment. This final season will end the complete story of Andrzej Sapkowski’s books, which serve as the source material for the Netflix original. The season will adapt the 'Baptism of Fire', ''The Tower of the Swallow'' and “Lady of the Lake.”

The creator and showrunner Lauren Schmidt HIssrich told Netflix that it is a huge pride to start shooting 'The Witcher' with the amazing cast and the recent addition of Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia. “We’re thrilled to be able to bring Andrzej Sapkowski’s books to an epic and satisfying conclusion. It wouldn’t be our show if we didn’t push our family of characters to their absolute limit — stay tuned to see how the story ends,” the creator added.

When Cavill revealed his existing plan he noted that he passed 'the torch' to Hemsworth.

Hemsworth issued a statement in 2022 when he said that he is over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia. He added that Cavill has been an incredible Geralt and is honoured that he is handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf's blades for the next chapter of this adventure.

"Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into ‘The Witcher’ world,” Hemsworth said.

The cast of the Season 4 also includes Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Joey Batey and Laurence Fisburne as a new addition, the fan-favourite character Regis.