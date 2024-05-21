Cannes 2024: Aditi Rao Hydari wants us to wish her good luck for event

Bollywood star Aditi Rao Hydari is ready to go to the 77th Cannes Film Festival, energised for her red carpet walk. The Heeramandi star will grace the event as an ambassador for L’Oreal Paris. Ahead of her much-anticipated arrival in the French Riviera, the actress apparently couldn't contain her delight and dropped a post on her Instagram handle. Before departing for Cannes, she posted a heartfelt message with captivating images of herself.

The actress wore a white jacket with balloon sleeves, an A-line hem, and stripes on the sleeves, giving her otherwise subtle look a little more drama. She teamed it up with black pants and a matching cap to finish her appearance. In the photographs, apparently clicked at her home, the diva emanated natural charm and fun.





Cannes 2024: What Aditi Rao Hydari has to say about the event?

Aditi wrote in her post cheering her team for the pivotal moment, “I Cannes. Wish me luck! We Cannes! Sanu, Eli poo, Sandy, Esther, Vaishnav, Santu, Panks, Shakeel May the force be with us! We are worth it!!!! @lorealparis @lorealindia".

The Murder 3 star made her Cannes debut in 2022, leaving many panting for breath with her stunning looks. Her participation in Cannes 2023 was the same. She pulled off a marvellous blue Oscar De La Renta look for her L'Oreal shoot at the time. The actress was wearing a ruffled sunflower yellow gown by Michael Cinco.

Aditi Rao Hydari on her latest projects

Aditi is being praised for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.’ The Netflix series delves deeply into the cultural reality of Heeramandi (located in present-day Lahore) through the stories of courtesans and their patrons. Manisha Koirala, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman are some of the other characters in the show.

Talking to ANI recently about working with Bhansali again after Padmaavat (2018), Aditi said, "He creates such beautiful, immersive worlds. He gets the best out of his actors. What makes Heeramandi so special is that there are so many stories to tell and each about a very unique woman. And Sanjay Sir really gives a lot of dignity to his female characters and their stories."