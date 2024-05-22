Home / Entertainment / Actor Naga Chaitanya buys a new rare Porsche 911 GT3 worth over Rs 3.5 cr

Actor Naga Chaitanya buys a new rare Porsche 911 GT3 worth over Rs 3.5 cr

Actor Naga Chaitanya added a Rs 3.5 crore worth car, Porsche 911 GT3, to his garage. Here's all you need to know about his affection for high-end cars

Actor Naga Chaitanya buys a new rare Porsche 911 GT3
Actor Naga Chaitanya buys a new rare Porsche 911 GT3
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 5:30 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Telugu star Akkineni Naga Chaitanya has reportedly bought a brand new Porsche 911 GT3 RS worth Rs 3.5 crore, adding to his luxury collection. The Telugu actor boasts of an assortment of high-end cars in his garage such as the Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG, a Porsche 911, a Range Rover Vogue and a Ferrari 488 GTB. A Porsche 911 GT3 RS is a recent addition elevating the allure of his automotive collection. 

He is popular not only for his acting skills but also for his keen interest in exotic and powerful cars. The GT3 RS is priced at Rs 3.5 crore (ex-showroom) and is powered by a naturally aspirated 4-litre six-cylinder engine producing 518 bhp and 468Nm of torque. The engine is combined with 7-speed DCT allowing the car to reach a top speed of 296 km/h.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The silver Porsche GT3 RS that Naga Chaitanya bought was booked in Chennai.

The official Instagram page of the showroom shared a series of pictures. The caption of the page reads, "We are ecstatic to welcome back Mr. Akkineni Naga Chaitanya to the Porsche family and are happy to have delivered to him his 911 GT3 RS. We wish him many memorable experiences on and off the Race Track (sic)."

The actor's collection not only displays the opulence of his cars but also indicates his deep appreciation for automotive engineering and design. The recent addition to his garage, the Porsche 911 GT3 RS, is popular for its road and track performance, which is a perfect addition to his collection.

Naga Chaitanya was last seen in Dhootha which was released on the OTT platform, Prime Video. He is now working on his upcoming movie 'Thandel', which is directed by Chandoo Mondeti, which is written by Karthik Theeda. Thaandel features Sai Pallavi in the female lead. 

This movie is a story of a fisherman in Srikakulam, who gets caught by the Pakistan forces in the international forces. 

Also Read

Father of Pune teen, who killed 2 bikers with speeding Porsche, arrested

Teen Porsche driver kills 2 in Pune crash, gets essay writing punishment

Porsche crash: Why bus drivers not told to write essays, asks Rahul Gandhi

Porsche India posts record best retail sales at 914 units in 2023

Three groups join for talks with Centre to Naga Political Issue's solution

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif to deliver her first baby in London, UK

Who undertakes film certification for OTT, social media platforms: HC

Cannes 2024: Aditi Rao Hydari wants us to wish her good luck for event

The audience can't be tricked: RIL President, media biz, Jyoti Deshpande

Playing Alamzeb: How Sharmin Segal efforts fell short in uncle's Heeramandi

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :PorschePorsche 911 GT3porsche indiaEntertainmentTelugu

First Published: May 22 2024 | 5:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story