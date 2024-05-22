Home / India News / Who undertakes film certification for OTT, social media platforms: HC

Who undertakes film certification for OTT, social media platforms: HC

The petitioner said that the film, originally made in the Telugu language in 2015, is available on YouTube and demanded cancellation of the censor board certificate of the film

OTT, digital platform, hotstar
The court has also made it clear that if the reply is not received by the next hearing, a gazetted officer of the CBFC will have to appear for the hearing through video conferencing | File image
Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 7:10 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has asked the Centre as to which authority undertakes film certification for the display of content on OTT and social media platforms.

The court has asked the Centre and Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to file a counter affidavit apprising it whether there is any other arrangement for OTT films or whether CBFC is authorised to give certificates to them too.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The court has fixed August 13, 2024, for the next hearing of the case.

The order was passed by a bench of justices Rajan Roy and Om Prakash Shukla on a PIL filed by Dipankar Kumar.

In the petition, Kumar has alleged that objectionable comments have been made on the people of Bihar in 'Taktavar Policewala'- a Hindi adaptation of the Telugu movie 'Dhee Ante Dhee'.

The petitioner said that the film, originally made in the Telugu language in 2015, is available on YouTube and demanded cancellation of the censor board certificate of the film.

While hearing the petition, the court-appointed advocate general Kuldeep Pati Tripathi as amicus curiae and asked him to cooperate in the hearing of the case.

After watching the film, the amicus curiae told the court that it contains very objectionable dialogues, which can lead to discrimination based on region, bitterness among people of different states and disturbance of public peace.

On this, the court sought a reply from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and CBFC.

The court has also made it clear that if the reply is not received by the next hearing, a gazetted officer of the CBFC will have to appear for the hearing through video conferencing.

Also Read

Upcoming 5 OTT movies/series to watch this week, check details here

YouTube rolls out Playables for Premium users with support for 30+ games

YouTube Music to get 'hum to search' feature on iOS app: Know details

YouTube to show labels on videos with AI generated elements: Details here

OTT releases this week: Shows that will keep you on edge of your seats

Pune case: Set limit on serving alcohol as customers drive home, says court

No pressure on Pune police over car crash probe, says Dy CM Fadnavis

SC scraps pleas for review of verdict upholding revocation of Article 370

Heatwave sweeps through large parts of India for fifth consecutive day

Excise scam case: HC dismisses Sisodia's bail pleas, AAP disagrees

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :OTTSocial media appsCBFCAllahabad High CourtYouTubefilm certification

First Published: May 22 2024 | 7:10 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story