Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible is set to release in Cinemas on July 10

Sudeep Singh Rawat
Mission Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One will be in theatres on July 10, 2023

Last Updated : Jul 07 2023 | 3:48 PM IST
The longest-running action-packed franchise, Mission Impossible, makes its return with another stunning thriller movie Dead Reckoning Part One.

The Mission Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One will be in theatres on July 10, 2023. The movie is already in the limelight as megastar Tom Cruise beautifully executed near impossible death-defying stunts in the movie.

Bruce Geller created Mission Impossible in 1966 with a television show that lasted for around seven years. Thereafter, the franchise started the movie series. The Mission Impossible franchise has a history of more than 50 years.

Mission Impossible has done two long television series and eight feature films, and many more to come.

Tom Cruise stunts in Mission Impossible
Tom Cruise starrer mission impossible has some bizarre and incredible stunts in the series as Tom refused to use any body double and chose to do them himself. 


Christopher McQuarrie, the director of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One revealed that the stunts in the upcoming movie have gone beyond the level to fit in the vision they had for many years. The Mission Impossible team has built a train to shoot an action scene and then crash it in real life.

They failed to acquire a train they could completely wreck. So they rather decided to make their own train that would look real, and later, destroy.

Tom Cruise fight scene on a moving train
Tom Cruise shot a perfect take on a train surrounded by so many cameras as the director McQuarrie wanted to do something that had never been done before.


The cameras were set up at different angles to capture one perfect shot.

The most dramatic and dangerous scene is when the train is moving at a speed of 60 miles per hour with a valley in the background, and Tom Cruise fights a character on the moving train.

Esai Morales, who is also a part of the movie said that Tom has never done something like this before, but this is how Tom likes to work.

In one scene, Hayley Atwell has to be hung off the side of the train, she revealed that when she was filming the scene, Cruise was the perfect person to hold her, as the actor looks fearless in her eyes, but he is also constantly looking to entertain his audience.

First Published: Jul 07 2023 | 3:48 PM IST

