Shoaib gets stay order to halt filming of biopic 'Rawalpindi Express'

Former Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar has announced that he has effectively been able to obtain a stay order from the court to stop the production of his “biopic,” 'Rawalpindi Express.' In the latest development on his legal tussle with the filmmakers, Akhtar expressed concerns over facing persistent threats to keep shooting regardless of the end of the agreement. He took to Twitter to share a legal notice, revealing insight into the situation.
Shoaib Akhtar disassociated himself from the biopic Rawalpindi Express in a previous announcement in January and warned that the filmmakers would face severe legal consequences. He had warned of severe legal action in case the makers continue with the production of the film and take advantage of his name or life events without his consent.
Rawalpindi Express: Overview
Hailing from Rawalpindi city in Pakistan's Punjab region, Shoaib Akhtar earned widespread respect as the 'Rawalpindi Express,' a title presented to him by cricket lovers and fans because of his outstanding speed bowling abilities.
Through his profession, he shocked the cricket world with his accomplishments, including holding the world record for bowling the fastest delivery in an international cricket match. During the 2003 Cricket World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa, Akhtar bowled a booming 161.3 kmph (100.2 miles each hour) delivery to England opener Nick Knight, leaving spectators in wonder.
Shoaib Akhtar left an incredible legacy in the sport of international cricket, and announced his retirement from the sport following his final match for Pakistan in the group stages of the ICC World Cup 2011 against New Zealand. He took 178 wickets in 46 Test matches, including 12 five-wicket and two ten-wicket hauls. He also played in 163 one-day internationals, taking 247 wickets with his best bowling performance of 6/16.