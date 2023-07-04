Home / Entertainment / Shoaib gets stay order to halt filming of biopic 'Rawalpindi Express'

Shoaib gets stay order to halt filming of biopic 'Rawalpindi Express'

Shoaib Akhtar, the former Pakistani fast bowler, has gotten a stay order from the court to stop production of his supposed biopic, titled "Rawalpindi Express"

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Shoaib gets stay order to halt filming of biopic 'Rawalpindi Express' (Photo: @shoaib100mph)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2023 | 4:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Former Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar has announced that he has effectively been able to obtain a stay order from the court to stop the production of his “biopic,” 'Rawalpindi Express.' In the latest development on his legal tussle with the filmmakers, Akhtar expressed concerns over facing persistent threats to keep shooting regardless of the end of the agreement. He took to Twitter to share a legal notice, revealing insight into the situation. 
Shoaib Akhtar disassociated himself from the biopic Rawalpindi Express in a previous announcement in January and warned that the filmmakers would face severe legal consequences. He had warned of severe legal action in case the makers continue with the production of the film and take advantage of his name or life events without his consent.

Rawalpindi Express: Overview
Hailing from Rawalpindi city in Pakistan's Punjab region, Shoaib Akhtar earned widespread respect as the 'Rawalpindi Express,' a title presented to him by cricket lovers and fans because of his outstanding speed bowling abilities. 


Through his profession, he shocked the cricket world with his accomplishments, including holding the world record for bowling the fastest delivery in an international cricket match. During the 2003 Cricket World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa, Akhtar bowled a booming 161.3 kmph (100.2 miles each hour) delivery to England opener Nick Knight, leaving spectators in wonder. 
Shoaib Akhtar left an incredible legacy in the sport of international cricket, and announced his retirement from the sport following his final match for Pakistan in the group stages of the ICC World Cup 2011 against New Zealand. He took 178 wickets in 46 Test matches, including 12 five-wicket and two ten-wicket hauls. He also played in 163 one-day internationals, taking 247 wickets with his best bowling performance of 6/16. 

Also Read

PTI claims there is a plot to blame party for vandalism in Pakistan

Sach was life: Tendulkar on field was raw emotion, a happiness pill

Mohammed Siraj becomes world number one bowler in ICC rankings for ODIs

Ashwin rises to 2nd, Jadeja enters top 10 among bowler in ICC Test rankings

ICC Test Rankings: Anderson dethrones Cummins to become No1 ranked bowler

Shah Rukh Khan meets with accident while filming, returns home for recovery

The Night Manager Part-2 released a day before scheduled date of June 30

AMI invites applications for artist development programme till July 17

Madonna postpones Celebration tour due to 'serious bacterial infection'

Adipurush controversy: Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' returning to TV on July 3

Topics :Pakistan cricketPakistan cricket teamPakistan Cricket Board

First Published: Jul 04 2023 | 4:25 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story