Shoaib gets stay order to halt filming of biopic 'Rawalpindi Express'

Shoaib Akhtar disassociated himself from the biopic Rawalpindi Express in a previous announcement in January and warned that the filmmakers would face severe legal consequences. He had warned of severe legal action in case the makers continue with the production of the film and take advantage of his name or life events without his consent.

Former Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar has announced that he has effectively been able to obtain a stay order from the court to stop the production of his “biopic,” 'Rawalpindi Express.' In the latest development on his legal tussle with the filmmakers, Akhtar expressed concerns over facing persistent threats to keep shooting regardless of the end of the agreement. He took to Twitter to share a legal notice, revealing insight into the situation.