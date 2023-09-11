Vijay Sethupathi launches poster of his 50th movie, Maharaja, fans react

Vijay Sethupathi is working on his 50th movie, Maharaja, and the team has released its first-look poster. In the poster, the Tamil actor can be seen in a wounded look and sitting in a saloon chair inside a shattered building, and a few police officers can also be seen in the background. Fans went crazy after looking at Sethupathi's look in Maharaja.

The poster was released on Sunday in Chennai, where Vijay Sethupathi took to the stage to launch the poster, and he got emotional while speaking about his 50th movie.

Vijay also shared the first-look poster of Maharaja on his X and Instagram account.

Fans hailed the poster

As soon as the first poster dropped on social media, fans hailed the poster and called it Vijay Sethupathi's next blockbuster. Several fans praised the 45-year-old actor and commented on the post. One of the internet users wrote in his post, "Legend actor Vijay Sethupathy sir always heart touching. Jawan se aacha yeh roll hoga," another user wrote, "Another Masterpiece Character Loading."

One of the netizens even called Vijay “the No.-1 actor” in the world. Meanwhile, a user said, “Is there anything that you can't do.”

Maharaja is Vijay's 50th movie At the poster launch event, Vijay Sethupathi thanked his fans for the praise and criticism he has received throughout the year. He also mentioned that “50 is not expected at all, which is like a milestone” for him. The actor also thanked the directors and artists who gave him a good experience.

While speaking about the Maharaja movie, he told the media that, "Natti Sir, Aruldas Anne, Singambuli Anne have all acted well. Abhirami and Mamata both acted very well. I am a fan of Abhirami Medathoda from Virumandi…It will be a movie where Maharaja talks. It will also do well commercially. While writing the film, Nithilan had written it as a film that would earn double or triple profit for the producer."

The actor also mentioned Anurag Kashyap, who is also part of the movie. He said Anurag is not just a good director but also a good actor.

Vijay Sethupathi in Jawan Vijay Sethupathi was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan movie, where he played the role of antagonist Kaalie Gaikwad. However, many fans believe that his role in Jawan is his weakest antagonist role play.

Vijay Sethupati has now become a pan-Indian actor after the success of its OTT release Farzi, and the recent hit Jawan.