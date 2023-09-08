OTT releases this week: Here are the movies or series that you must watch

Movie lovers are going to have an exciting weekend as there are plenty of movies hitting OTT platforms this week from different genres, such as crime, thriller, comedy, action, drama and more.

If you are someone who loves to watch movies on weekends and OTT is your new love, then here are the 5 OTT movies and series for you to watch this weekend.

Jailer After setting the theatres on fire with its entertainment quotient, Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer is set to premiere on OTT platforms. The movie was released yesterday, September 7 on Amazon Prime Video.

The movie is about a retired jailer Muthuvel Pandian (Rajinikanth), who was forced to be back in the fight as his son ACP Arjun goes missing while investigating a gangster named Varman. This is Rajinikanth's 169th movie, and it was released in theatres in August and is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Haddi (Hindi)

If you are a Nawazuddin Siddiqui fan, then this movie is for you. In the movie, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen in a completely different avatar in 'Haddi'. The movie depicts the story of a transgender who moves from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi to meet with like-minded people.

As he immerses himself deeper, he is fueled to take revenge against a gangster turned politician, portrayed by Anurag Kashyap, and then the suspense of the movie reaches new heights. The movie is available on Zee5.

Burning Body Burning Body is a Spanish crime miniseries written by Laura Sarmiento and directed by Jorge Torregrossa and Lura Mana.

The movie is set in 2017, The plot of the movie involves the fictionalisation of the Guardia Urbana's real crime. The plot further delves into the tangle of toxic relationships, with cheating, violence and sex scandals, which involve the deceased and another fellow agent, namely, Rosa and Albert.

The movie will be released on Netflix today, September 8, 2023.

Sitting in Bars with Cake The emotional, romantic and comedy movie Sitting in Bars with Cake is releasing today, September 8, 2023, on Amazon Prime Video. The movie is inspired by actual events and revolves around two best friends, Jane (Yara Shahidi) and Corinne (Odessa A’zion).

Jane is extremely shy, while her friend Corinne is an extroverted person, and she wants Jane to meet new people and develop her confidence. She compels Jane to bake cakes and bring them into bars. All was going fine until Crinne's disease changed everything.

Bambaai Meri Jaan

Bambaai Meri Jaan is an upcoming crime thriller series where Kay Kay Menon could be seen as a cop. The movie will showcase the underworld era and the glamour of Mumbai city.

The movie shows the good vs evil between father Kay Kay Menon and son Avinash Tiwari, both chose separate ways in the 1960s and 70s fictionalised Bombay.

In the movie, Menon plays the role of an honest cop Ismail Kadri, while his son Dada Kadri, enters into the crime world. The 10-episode series will be released on Netflix on September 14, 2023.