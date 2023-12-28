Home / Entertainment / Winter 2024 anime season: Top anime releases to watch this January

Winter 2024 anime season: Top anime releases to watch this January

The top anime series is going to be released in the winter 2024 season comprising the latest interesting series and sequels this January

Winter 2024 anime season
Sudeep Singh Rawat

Last Updated : Dec 28 2023 | 4:29 PM IST
There are plenty of new anime lineups to release in winter 2024 which comprises a mix of sequels and some new interesting series to keep the fans glued to their screen.

If you are an anime enthusiast or excited to dive into Japanese animation, we are here to surprise you with the release schedule and places to catch all the action. If you are planning to stream an anime series, here are all the important details regarding streaming information for every anime during winter 2024.

Top anime releasing in Winter 2024

Fluffy Paradise

Fluffy Paradise is a Japanese light novel series which is written by Himawari. The series was officially posted in the novel of  Shōsetsuka ni Narō in November 2012, which Futabasha acquired and later, published the series with illustrations by Kiouran in July 2016 under the M Novels f imprint.

When to watch: January 7, 2024
Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Classroom of the Elite Season 3
The highly anticipated third season of Classroom of the Elite Season is set to premiere on January 3, 2024. The series was earlier scheduled to be released in 2023, but later it was delayed for different reasons.

When to watch: January 3, 2024
Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Chained Soldier

Chained Soldier is a Japanese manga series which is written by Takahiro and illustrated by Yohei Takemura. It has been serialised on Shueisha's Shōnen Jump+ since January 2019. 

When to watch: January 4, 2024
Where to watch: HIDIVE

Kingdom Season 5

Kingdom Season 5 is an anime adaptation of a manga series published with the same title illustrated by Yasuhisa Hara. The fifth season of the Kingdom series will begin from where the fourth season ends.

When to watch: January 6, 2024
Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy Season 2

Most Isekai anime heroes find themselves transported to a fantasy world with some sort of blessing from the gods. The main character of the show is actually despised by a god who makes him unique among the isekai protagonists, even as his history of travelling to another world falls into many tropes of the isekai genre.

When to watch: January 8, 2024
Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Metallic Rouge

Metallic Rouge is an upcoming Japanese original anime TV show produced by Bones for the studio's 25th anniversary. The Metallic Rouge is directed by Motonobu Hori. 

When to watch: January 10, 2024
Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Delusional Monthly Magazine

Delusional Monthly Magazine is an upcoming original Japanese anime television series created by Ichigo Umatani and animated by OLM. The anime series is directed by Miyawaki and it is written by Hiroko Kanasugi, with Akiyuki Tateyama.

When to watch: January 11, 2024
Where to watch: Crunchyroll

