Dunki worldwide collection: Shah Rukh Khan movie to soon cross 300 cr mark

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki movie is doing decent collections at the box office, having minted Rs 256 crore worldwide and about to touch the 300 crore mark

Dunki
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 4:51 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan's recently released Dunki movie is not showing any signs of stopping. Despite competing with Salaar, Dunki has managed to keep pulling the crowds to the theatres with its mass appeal. 

This is SRK's third movie this year. Earlier, he delivered two blockbusters of the year – Pathaan and Jawan. The movie has minted over Rs 200 crore after 7 days of its release, and it is expected that the movie might perform well during the end of the year.

According to industry tracker, Sacnilk, the movie has collected Rs 139 crore in India 6 days after its release.

Dunki worldwide collection
As per Sacnilk, the movie has collected over Rs 256 crore gross worldwide. Out of the total collection, the movie has minted Rs 156 crore gross in India.

In a day-wise collection, the movie collected Rs 29.2 crore on the opening day and then with mix fluctuations collected Rs 20.12 crore on the second day. On Day 3, the movie garnered Rs 25.61 crore. Day 4, or the first Sunday, saw the collections rise to Rs 30.7 crore.

Thereafter, the movie accumulated Rs 24.32 crore on Day 5 and Rs 10 crore (rough data so far) on Day 6. 

Dunki advance booking Day 7
For Day 7, the movie has an advance booking worth Rs 25 lakh. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial continues to perform well at the box office and it is expected that the movie will continue steady numbers at the box office. Tickets are available at theatres, so they are not opting much for advance booking.

Observing at the present rate, Dunki is expected to get close to Rs 300 crore after 6 days as the overseas number looks encouraging. Domestically the movie has minted Rs 140 crore net as of now, and it has already entered one of the top grosser's clubs of Bollywood in 2023.

About Dunki
Dunki is a Hindi language comedy drama movie which is based on an illegal immigration technique, called Donkey flight. The movie is directed by renowned director Rajkumar Hirani and it is produced under the banners of Red Chillies Entertainment, Jio Studios and Rajkumar Hirani Films.

Shah Rukh KhanBollywoodHindi moviesBest movies

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 4:51 PM IST

