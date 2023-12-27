Happy 58th B'day Salman Khan: Upcoming films, interesting facts and more

In a video of the birthday, Salman was seen wearing an all-dark look while celebrating his birthday at his Panvel farmhouse.

Regardless of his celebration at Panvel, fans accumulated outside his Bandra home at 12 midnight to wish the superstar on his birthday. In a video shared by ANI, a fan was found singing the birthday song for him. In addition to his birthday, let's dig into some more about the superstar below.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Fans of Salman Khan gather outside his residence in Mumbai, as the actor celebrates his 58th birthday.

Salman Khan was born in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on December 27, 1965, to the renowned screenwriter Salim Khan and his wife Salma. Khan went to St Stanislaus high school in Bandra, Mumbai, and later to St Xavier's School. But, after some time he stopped his education.

After he left his education, Khan made his Bollywood debut in 1988 with 'Biwi Ho To Aisi' in a supporting role. But, later in 1989 Salman Khan played the lead role in Sooraj Barjatya's 'Maine Pyar Kiya'.

In addition to his three decades of successful acting, Salman is known as a successful film producer, television host, businessman, and philanthropist.





