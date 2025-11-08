2 terrorists neutralised in Kupwara by Indian forces under 'Op Pimple'

Two terrorists were neutralised in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara on Saturday by the Indian forces under Operation Pimple; meanwhile, the search of the area is still in progress, officials said.

"Two terrorists have been neutralised by the security forces in the ongoing operation. Search of the area in progress," an 'X' post from Chinar Corps said.

Earlier, Security forces launched a joint operation in the Keran sector of Kupwara district after receiving specific intelligence inputs regarding an infiltration attempt from across the Line of Control (LoC), the Indian Army said on Friday.

Based on specific intelligence inputs from agencies, troops of the Indian Army initiated a coordinated operation in the Keran sector on November 7 to intercept suspected infiltrators.