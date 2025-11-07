Donald Trump says he may visit India next year at PM Modi's invitation

In a sign that India–US relations could be recovering from recent friction over Washington’s tariffs on Indian goods and stalled trade negotiations, US President Donald Trump on Friday (India time) said he could visit India next year at the invitation of his “friend”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“He’s a friend of mine, and we speak, and he wants me to go there, and we’ll figure that out, I’ll go,” Trump told reporters at the Oval Office. He described Modi as a “great man” and suggested the visit “could be” next year but did not elaborate on any itinerary.

What has been India’s response to Trump’s statement?

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) neither confirmed nor denied Trump’s remarks about a potential visit or the possibility that the Quad Summit—scheduled earlier for this year in New Delhi—could now coincide with such a trip. “I do not have anything on this to share. I will let you know when I have,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing on Friday evening when asked if Trump’s visit to India was being planned. The MEA also refrained from commenting on Trump’s assertion that India had stopped buying Russian crude. Did the MEA react to Trump’s claims on India–Pakistan conflict?

Consistent with its approach of avoiding public confrontation with the US president, the MEA sidestepped questions on Trump’s claim that eight fighter jets were shot down during the India–Pakistan conflict in May. In a related development, NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer BVR Subrahmanyam said India could expect positive news on its proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) with the US by the end of November. Speaking at CNBC-TV18’s Global Leadership Summit, he said: “I think things have been a bit difficult with the US, and a reset is being tried. The trade negotiations are on... Hopefully, by the end of the month, we may hear some news on that front.”

What did Trump say about trade and the Quad Summit? Speaking to reporters, Trump said he could travel to India next year, emphasising that Modi “wants” him to visit. “It could be, yeah,” he said when asked about his plans. India was to host leaders from Australia, Japan, and the US for the Quad Summit in New Delhi after the 2024 meeting in Wilmington, Delaware. Trump’s statement now indicates that the summit is unlikely to take place in the remainder of 2025. Jaiswal said India views the Quad as a valuable platform for dialogue among the four partners on Indo-Pacific issues. He added that a Quad “ports of the future partnership” conference was held in Mumbai on October 29–30 as part of India Maritime Week, with over 120 delegates from 24 countries, including the Quad members.

What did Trump say on tariffs, Russia, and Pakistan? At the briefing, Trump again claimed that India had stopped buying oil from Russia. “It’s great, going good. He (PM Modi) stopped... Largely he stopped buying oil from Russia,” he said, while commenting on bilateral trade. Trump had earlier imposed 25 per cent reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods and an additional 25 per cent levies for India’s Russian oil purchases, taking total duties to 50 per cent. India described the move as “unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable”, while maintaining that its energy policy is guided by national interests. He also reiterated his claim that he ended the India–Pakistan conflict through trade pressure. “If you take a look at India and Pakistan, they started to fight... Eight planes were shot down... And I said, ‘Listen, if you guys are going to fight, I’m going to put tariffs on you.’ Within 24 hours, I settled the war,” Trump said, adding that tariffs were “a great national defence”. India has consistently denied any third-party mediation.

When did Modi last meet Trump? Modi last met Trump in February during his visit to the White House, where he invited the US president to India. “On behalf of 1.4 billion Indians, I invite you to come to India,” Modi had said at a joint press conference. The two leaders have not met since, with Modi skipping the East Asia Summit in Kuala Lumpur and Trump announcing he will not attend the G20 Summit in South Africa. However, they have spoken over the phone several times since mid-September. Trump last visited India in early 2020 during his first presidential term. “The people of India still remember your visit of 2020 and hope that President Trump will come to them once again,” Modi had said earlier this year.