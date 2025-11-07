Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / US Prez Trump likely to visit India next year, calls PM Modi a 'great man'

US Prez Trump likely to visit India next year, calls PM Modi a 'great man'

Trump's remarks come at a time when New Delhi and Washington have been trying to secure a trade deal after bilateral ties soured over Trump's 50 per cent tariffs on India

Trump, Modi
US President Donald Trump likely to visit India next year | File image of Donald Trump with Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 8:01 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a “great man” and suggesting he could visit India next year, according to Bloomberg.
 
Speaking to reporters, Trump said, “He’s a friend of mine, and we speak, and he wants me to go there, and we’ll figure that out, I’ll go.” His remarks come amid efforts by New Delhi and Washington to secure a trade deal following a series of tariff disputes that strained bilateral ties.
 
While Trump did not specify a timeline for his trip, he noted that the visit “could be” next year.
 

India-US trade talks back on track

 
Commenting on ongoing trade negotiations, Trump said the talks were “going good.” He also claimed that Modi had reduced India’s oil imports from Russia, saying, “It’s great, going good. He stopped… largely, he stopped buying oil from Russia.”
 
In April 2025, Trump imposed a 26 per cent “Liberation Day” tariff on India and over 100 other countries but paused it for 90 days, offering affected nations time to strike new deals with the US. While the two sides failed to finalise a deal within that window, Trump later announced a 25 per cent tariff on India, with an additional 25 per cent duty linked to India’s Russian oil imports.
 
The US president has repeatedly said these measures were intended to discourage India’s purchase of Russian crude, which he argues fuels Moscow’s war in Ukraine. New Delhi has defended its purchases, citing energy security needs, and has not confirmed Trump’s claims of reduced dependence on Russian oil.
 

Quad summit in New Delhi

 
India is set to host leaders from Australia, Japan, and the US for the Quad summit in New Delhi, following the 2024 edition in Wilmington, Delaware. However, the dates for the 2025 summit are yet to be announced.
 

Trump cites “tariffs” for ending India-Pakistan conflict

 
During the same interaction, Trump revisited his controversial claim of having “stopped the India-Pakistan conflict” earlier this year. He said, “Of the eight wars I ended, I would say five or six were ended because of tariffs. I’ll give you an example. If you take a look at India and Pakistan, they started to fight; they are two nuclear nations... They were shooting at each other.”
 
Trump added that he warned both countries he would impose tariffs if hostilities continued. “Within 24 hours, I settled the war,” he claimed.
 
While Pakistan has publicly thanked Trump for his “intervention,” India has consistently denied any third-party mediation, saying the understanding to end hostilities was reached through direct bilateral talks.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

President Murmu visit to Angola to strengthen energy cooperation: MEA

Search operation underway to track down terrorists in J-K's Kishtwar

Defence secy explores production avenues in Israel's defence companies

India, US working to resolve sensitivities in trade pact talks, says Goyal

India, Japan have larger responsibility towards Indo-Pacific: Jaishankar

Topics :Donald TrumpNarendra ModiUS India relations Trump tariffsBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 8:01 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story