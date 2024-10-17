26 extradition requests pending with Canada; shared Bishnoi gang info: MEA

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he believes in a 'One India' policy, but there is a gap between his government's actions and words because Ottawa has not taken the actions New Delhi has requested against anti-India elements so far, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

"We have seen comments of PM Trudeau that he believes in 'One India' policy, but so far, the actions we have requested against anti-India elements... no action has been taken. There is a gap between actions and words here," MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was reported as saying in a press briefing.

He pointed out that at least 26 extradition requests from the Indian side, sent over the last decade or more, were still pending with Canadian authorities.

"There are 26 extradition requests pending with the Canadian side, these are over the last decade or more, along with that, there are several provisional arrest requests, which are also pending with the Canadian side, of certain criminals," said Jaiswal, adding, "We had shared security related information with the Canadian government regarding gang members, including those of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, and requested them to arrest them (criminals)... So far, no action has been taken by the Canadian side on our request."

The MEA's remarks come against the backdrop of Canadian officials earlier this week accusing Bishnoi's gang of targeting Khalistan dissidents in Canada at the behest of New Delhi.

Jaiswal went on to say, "We find it really strange that now people who we wanted to be deported or action to be taken (against)... we are being told that the RCMP (Royal Canadian Mounted Police) is blaming the Indian side for crimes committed by these people in Canada."

The MEA also questioned reports that the Canadian government had expelled its diplomats earlier this week, instead stating that the decision to withdraw them was taken before the communication from the Canadian side asking them to leave came.

"We had summoned the acting High Commissioner of Canada and, thereafter, conveyed that we had no faith that the Canadian government will look after the safety of our diplomats. Therefore, we had taken a decision to withdraw our High Commissioner, and along with him, five other diplomats. After that, there was a communication from the Canadian side asking them to leave, but we had withdrawn our diplomats before their decision," Jaiswal said.

Diplomatic ties between the two countries hit a fresh low on Monday, following India's decision to withdraw its high commissioner, Sanjay Kumar Verma, along with other diplomats and officials. In addition, it expelled six Canadian diplomats, including Acting High Commissioner Stewart Ross Wheeler.

The escalation came after Ottawa conveyed to New Delhi its intention to question Indian diplomats and officials -- calling them 'persons of interest' and requesting a waiver of diplomatic immunity -- as part of its investigations into the killing of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar last year. India's response was unusually strong, saying that Trudeau's government had been targeting its representatives for "vote bank politics".

Earlier today, Justin Trudeau told a Canadian foreign interference inquiry that his government only had "intelligence" regarding India's involvement in Nijjar's killing, but no "hard evidentiary proof", something India has long insisted on after the Canadian PM first levelled his charges.