In the wake of Taiwan’s recent diplomatic expansion, China has urged India to proceed with caution on matters related to the self-governing island, following the opening of a new de facto Taiwanese consulate in Mumbai. On Thursday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning stressed that official exchanges with Taiwan by countries with whom China maintains diplomatic ties, including India, are “unacceptable”. Mao reiterated the importance of the ‘One China’ principle, which Beijing considers the cornerstone of its relationship with India.

"We urge India to handle Taiwan-related issues prudently and avoid interference in the improvement of Sino-India relations," Mao stated at a regular press briefing. Her remarks follow the formal inauguration of Taiwan's third representative office in India, which took place a day earlier.

In a press briefing earlier this week, Mao had said, “Let me stress that Taiwan is part of China, and the Taiwan question is purely China’s internal affair that brooks no external interference. To truly uphold cross-Strait peace and stability, one must unequivocally uphold the one-China principle and firmly oppose ‘Taiwan independence’.”

Taiwan strengthens bilateral ties with India

Taiwan opened its third de facto consulate in Mumbai on Wednesday. The new office in Mumbai adds to Taiwan's existing offices in New Delhi and Chennai, which serve as the island's de facto diplomatic missions in the absence of official relations between India and Taiwan.





ALSO READ: To boost bilateral ties with India, Taiwan opens new office in Mumbai Speaking at the event, Taiwan’s de facto ambassador to India, Baushuan Ger, emphasised the growing bond between the two nations. “Taiwan sees India as a trusted friend and partner. We look forward to collaborating with our Indian partners across various industrial sectors,” he said.

The newly opened Taipei Economic and Cultural Center (TECC) in Mumbai is set to promote bilateral trade and investment, which have already seen significant growth. According to Taiwan’s foreign ministry, trade between Taiwan and India surged by 64 per cent between 2016 and 2023, reaching $8.2 billion. Taiwan’s engagement with India also spans sectors like science, technology, supply chains, cultural exchanges, and Mandarin language education.

Taiwan has already established 36 education centres across Indian universities, providing Mandarin language courses to over 14,000 students. Furthermore, approximately 3,000 Indian students are currently studying in Taiwan.

India does not officially recognise Taiwan

Despite these growing ties, India does not officially recognise Taiwan as a sovereign state. Since 2010, India has also distanced itself from directly endorsing the ‘One China’ policy, particularly after China began issuing stapled visas to residents of Arunachal Pradesh, an Indian territory claimed by Beijing. The two countries also have ongoing border disputes along the Himalayan frontier.

China, Taiwan tensions

While China continues to assert its claims over Taiwan, Taiwan rejects Beijing’s sovereignty claims and its attempts to represent the island internationally. Tensions over the issue have risen further in recent weeks, with China conducting military drills around Taiwan, signalling its intent to defend its territorial stance.



