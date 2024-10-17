India-Canada row: Trudeau has no proof but support of Five Eyes. 10 Updates

Trudeau made the remarks while testifying before a commission of inquiry. India had rejected the charges, attributing them to Trudeau’s lostanding hostility against New Delhi and as part of his political agenda to secure a domestic vote bank.

Latest updates on India-Canada diplomatic row:

After the United States came out in support of Canada on Wednesday, stating that India was not cooperating in the investigation linked to Nijjar’s murder, the United Kingdom and Australia also backed Trudeau on the controversy. The United States, United Kingdom and Australia are all part of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance, which also includes Canada and New Zealand. The alliance, founded in 1941, had provided Canada with intelligence after Nijjar was gunned down in June 2023.

How did the United States react to India-Canada diplomatic tensions?

On the row, US State Department spokesperson Mathew Miller said that the United States wanted India to cooperate in the probe, but India “has not chosen that path”.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom, which spoke to Trudeau on Wednesday, emphasised the importance of the rule of law. New Zealand also issued a statement, noting that “if proven”, the allegations raised by Canada would be “very concerning”.

How did Australia respond to the India-Canada diplomatic row?

An Australian government spokesperson stated that the country upholds the importance of respecting the sovereignty and rule of law of all nations. However, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has not yet publicly commented on the row.

On Monday, Canada’s fresh allegations against India went beyond the charges about Nijjar’s killing. Trudeau alleged that Indian diplomats in Canada were facilitating organised crime in the country through networks such as the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

It also alleged that India was refusing to cooperate in the probe. India responded by saying that despite multiple requests, the Canadian government had failed to provide any evidence to back its charges.

After Canada labelled High Commissioner Sanjay Verma and other officials as “people of interest” in the investigation, India recalled the diplomats and expelled the top six Canadian diplomats, a move that Canada mirrored hours later.