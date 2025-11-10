5 Indian nationals abducted in Mali, embassy working for safe release

Five Indian nationals were abducted in Mali last week in an "unfortunate incident", the Indian mission here has said.
The kidnapping took place on November 6 in the West African nation, the Indian embassy said in an X post on Sunday.
"The Embassy is aware of the unfortunate incident of kidnapping of five of our nationals in Mali on 6 Nov 2025," it said.
The embassy has been "working closely with the authorities and the company concerned to secure their safe release as quickly as possible," it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
