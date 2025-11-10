Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / 5 Indian nationals abducted in Mali, embassy working for safe release

5 Indian nationals abducted in Mali, embassy working for safe release

The kidnapping took place on November 6 in the West African nation, the Indian embassy said in an X post on Sunday

Mali flag
Five Indian nationals were abducted in Mali last week | Photo: Mali Flag by Pexels
Press Trust of India Bamako
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 1:43 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Five Indian nationals were abducted in Mali last week in an "unfortunate incident", the Indian mission here has said.

The kidnapping took place on November 6 in the West African nation, the Indian embassy said in an X post on Sunday. 

 

"The Embassy is aware of the unfortunate incident of kidnapping of five of our nationals in Mali on 6 Nov 2025," it said.

The embassy has been "working closely with the authorities and the company concerned to secure their safe release as quickly as possible," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tri-Service Exercise 2025 sees over 40 aircraft, 30,000 personnel in action

India, Angola sign MoUs to boost cooperation in trade, marine sectors

Premium

HAL's R&D capabilities set for a boost with new manual, global benchmarks

India a preferred partner in Indian Ocean region, says CDS Gen Chauhan

Pakistan amends Constitution to give Asim Munir new powers: Details

Topics :MaliIndian embassyMEA

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 1:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story