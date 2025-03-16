LeT terrorist Abu Qatal, top aide of Hafiz Saeed, killed: All we know

Lashkar-e-Taiba’s (LeT) most wanted terrorist, Abu Qatal, was reportedly shot dead in Pakistan by unidentified assailants on Saturday night. A close aide of 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed, Qatal was a key figure in planning and executing multiple terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, making him a top target for Indian security agencies.

Abu Qatal, whose real name was Zia-ur-Rehman, was also known as Qatal Sindhi. He was responsible for overseeing LeT’s operations in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Sindh province. His involvement in terror activities dates back to 2002-03, when he infiltrated India and operated in the Poonch-Rajouri range.

Qatal was linked to several terror attacks in India, including the June 2024 Jammu bus attack. Terrorists ambushed a bus carrying Hindu pilgrims returning from the Shiv Khori temple in Reasi, killing nine people and injuring 41.

He also masterminded the twin attacks in Jammu's Rajouri, where terrorists opened fire on civilians on January 1, 2023, killing five people. The next day, an IED explosion killed two children. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) later charged Qatal for his role in these attacks.

Role in proxy terror groups

According to the Times of India, Qatal was instrumental in establishing and managing LeT’s proxy outfits, such as the People’s Anti-Fascist Force (PAFF) and The Resistance Force (TRF). These groups acted as fronts for LeT and Jaish-e-Mohammed, allowing them to operate while maintaining deniability.

Lashkar-e-Taiba, established in 1990 by Hafiz Saeed, has been involved in multiple terrorist activities in India, particularly in the Jammu and Kashmir region. The group gained international notoriety for its role in the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Saeed remains among the top most wanted terrorists by India.