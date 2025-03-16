Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / ATF personnel killed, 6 others injured in IED blast in Pakistan's Quetta

ATF personnel killed, 6 others injured in IED blast in Pakistan's Quetta

The explosion targeted a vehicle of the Anti-Terrorism Force (ATF) patrolling Barori Road in the Karani area

pakistan Flag
As reported by ARY News, Security forces reached the blast site immediately and cordoned off the area for investigation. (Photo: Shutterstock)
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2025 | 7:22 AM IST
An Anti-Terrorism Force (ATF) personnel was killed while six others were injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast in Pakistan's Quetta on Saturday, ARY News reported.

The explosion targeted a vehicle of the Anti-Terrorism Force (ATF) patrolling Barori Road in the Karani area, leaving seven ATF personnel injured. The wounded personnel were immediately rushed to the hospital, where one succumbed to injuries.

As reported by ARY News, Security forces reached the blast site immediately and cordoned off the area for investigation.

Meanwhile, train operations in the Quetta Division remain suspended due to security concerns following the horrific attack on the Jaffar Express.

On March 11, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) hijacked the Jaffar Express, a train en route from Quetta to Peshawar, in the strategic Bolan Valley. The train, which was carrying over 450 passengers, including 200 security personnel, became the centre of a high-stakes standoff between the BLA and Pakistani security forces.

Baloch rebels have claimed to kill 214 hostages and blamed Pakistan's "stubbornness" and "avoidance of negotiations" despite a 48-hour ultimatum.

Jeeyand Baloch, Spokesperson for the Baloch Liberation Army, a Baloch rebel organisation, said in a statement that despite an ultimatum given to the Pakistani forces, they did not heed it, resulting in the death of 214 hostages.

"Baloch Liberation Army had given the Pakistani army a 48-hour ultimatum to exchange prisoners of war, which was the last chance for the occupying army to save the lives of its personnel."

"However, Pakistan, displaying its traditional stubbornness and military arrogance, not only avoided serious negotiations but also turned a blind eye to the ground realities. As a result of this stubbornness, all 214 hostages have been executed," the statement claimed.

On Thursday, ISPR Pakistan DG Lt. Gen. Sharif Chaudhry said that the Jaffar Express clearance operation, launched after the train's hijacking in Balochistan, was complete. He added that all rebels, 33 in all, at the site of the attack had been killed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Pakistan TerrorismBomb blast

First Published: Mar 16 2025 | 7:22 AM IST

