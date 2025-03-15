Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / 11 dead in two security ops against militants in Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

11 dead in two security ops against militants in Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The raids were conducted in the Mohmand and Dera Ismail Khan districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which borders Afghanistan

pakistan Flag
The military is currently engaged in an ongoing operation in Kurram, an area that has witnessed years of sectarian violence between Sunni and Shiite Muslim communities. | Photo: Shutterstock
AP Peshawar
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2025 | 8:19 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Pakistan's security forces raided two militant hideouts in the country's restive northwest on Saturday, triggering gun battles that left at least two soldiers and nine militants dead, the military said in a statement.

The raids were conducted in the Mohmand and Dera Ismail Khan districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which borders Afghanistan.

According to local police officials, the insurgents were Pakistani Taliban, who are known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP.  ALSO READ: Pak security forces foil attack on checkpost, kill 10 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The outlawed TTP is a separate group but an ally of the Afghan Taliban, who seized power in neighbouring Afghanistan in August 2021 as US and NATO troops were in the final stages of a withdrawal from the country after 20 years of war.

Many TTP leaders and fighters have found sanctuaries and have even been living openly in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover, which also emboldened the Pakistani Taliban.

Separately on Saturday, insurgents ambushed security forces in the northwestern Kurram district of Pakistan, bordering Afghanistan, local police said. However, authorities have yet to confirm any troop casualties.

Also Read

IMF expresses satisfaction with Pakistan's economic measures, use of loan

PIA flight lands safely at Lahore airport despite missing rear wheel

Jaffar Express driver recalls how insurgents attacked train in Pakistan

'Focus inward, not blame': India rejects Pak claim on Jaffar Express attack

Pak security forces foil attack on checkpost, kill 10 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The military is currently engaged in an ongoing operation in Kurram, an area that has witnessed years of sectarian violence between Sunni and Shiite Muslim communities. Hundreds of people have been killed in clashes between heavily armed factions, exacerbating tensions in the region.

Since November, Kurram has remained isolated after authorities blocked key roads following sectarian violence. The closure has led to severe shortages of medicine and food, further deepening the humanitarian crisis.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Two Indian-origin ministers in new Canada PM's cabinet; Khera gets health

'Filled with arrogance': China lashes out at G7 over maritime security

PM Modi to visit Sri Lanka next month to finalise bilateral agreements

Trump's America & India's rise: Jaishankar breaks down big global shifts

Religious discrimination affects followers of all faiths: India at UNGA

Topics :Pakistan Terror attackTerrorism

First Published: Mar 15 2025 | 8:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story