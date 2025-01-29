Aero India 2025: Russian stealth jet Su-57 confirmed, US F-35 uncertain

Russia's fifth-generation combat aircraft, the Su-57, developed by Russian aircraft manufacturer Sukhoi, will be showcased in India for the first time at Aero India 2025 , scheduled to take place in Bengaluru from 10-14 February. ThePrint reported this on Tuesday, noting that while the demonstration of the American fifth-generation stealth jet, Lockheed Martin's F-35 Lightning II, appears to have been cancelled, a source in the Indian Air Force (IAF) stated that both the US and Russia have confirmed their participation in the event.

As per the report, demonstrations of the F-35 and Lockheed Martin's advanced fourth-generation fighter, the F-16 Fighting Falcon, have been marked as “cancelled” in the official schedule listed on the US Air Combat Command (ACC) website.

ALSO READ: Tejas Mk-1A to AMCA: Can IAF fix squadron woes or are delays here to stay? Russia's Su-57 fighter will be showcased in India for the first time at the 15th edition of Aero India, ahead of a potential visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin. In 2007, India had agreed to collaborate with Russia on the development of a fifth-generation combat aircraft based on the Su-57 but later withdrew from the programme in 2018. Already operational with the Russian Air Force, the fighter was previously exhibited at Airshow China in Zhuhai last November. The F-35 had made its first appearance in India during the previous edition of Aero India in 2023. While the Su-57 features a twin-engine design, the F-35 is a single-engine fighter jet.

Aero India, held biennially, is India's premier aerospace exhibition. The event attracts extensive participation from leading global defence manufacturers. In addition to serving as a platform for established defence firms to showcase their latest advancements, it also offers Indian micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and start-ups an opportunity to demonstrate their capabilities and secure agreements.

ALSO READ: China flies 2 sixth-gen stealth jets in 24 hrs: Wake-up call for India, US The presence of Russia's fifth-generation jet and the potential participation of its American counterpart at Aero India comes at a time when the air power equation between India and its neighbours, China and Pakistan, is undergoing significant shifts. In December, China unveiled two advanced stealth aircraft, drawing global attention for their potential to shape next-generation air combat. These aircraft, believed to be sixth-generation designs, underscore China’s rapid progress in aerospace technology and pose strategic challenges for both India and the US in maintaining air superiority. Meanwhile, reports from late December 2024 indicated that Pakistan has expedited its procurement of 40 J-35 stealth fighters from China, with deliveries anticipated within two years. The J-35, an export-oriented variant of the J-31, incorporates advanced avionics and stealth capabilities.

India faces significant challenges in modernising its air combat fleet, with the IAF operating only 31 squadrons—well below the authorised strength of 42, as noted by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence. This gap is widening due to an ageing fleet and delays in key indigenous projects, including the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) and the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk-2.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) approved the AMCA project in March last year, allowing the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to proceed with its design and manufacturing. However, India’s fighter strength is set to decline further next year with the retirement of the remaining two MiG-21 Bison squadrons.

The AMCA, envisioned as India’s first fifth-generation stealth fighter, is not expected to enter service until the next decade, leaving the IAF reliant on older, less stealthy platforms. Similarly, the LCA Mk-2, intended to replace the Mirage 2000 and MiG-29 fleets, remains years away from induction.

ALSO READ: Still awaiting Tejas from 2010 deal: IAF chief as China tests sixth-gen jet Currently, India does not have an operational fifth-generation stealth fighter, with the 4.5-generation Dassault Rafale being the most advanced combat aircraft in the IAF's arsenal.

Fifth-generation fighter jets are defined by stealth technology, minimising radar detection, and advanced avionics, which incorporate sensor fusion, artificial intelligence, and high-speed data processing for enhanced situational awareness. They also possess supercruise capability, allowing sustained supersonic flight without afterburners, and network-centric warfare integration, ensuring seamless communication with other assets for superior combat efficiency.

China currently operates one fifth-generation stealth fighter, the Chengdu J-20, while the Shenyang FC-31 (J-35) is expected to enter service soon. Sixth-generation aircraft are projected to surpass their fifth-generation predecessors, including the American F-22 and F-35, the Chinese J-20, and India's planned AMCA, with enhanced stealth, greater lethality, advanced artificial intelligence, drone integration, and cutting-edge electronic warfare systems.