16 airports shut, over 850 flights cancelled after Operation Sindoor

At least 16 airports across northern and western India have been shut till the morning of May 10, leading to the cancellation of over 850 passenger flights, after India launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of Wednesday, targeting multiple terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The 16 airports shut till 5.29 am on May 10 are Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh, Rajkot, Bikaner, Dharamshala, Gwalior, Kishangarh, Shimla and Hindon, according to statements issued by various Indian carriers. The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has not issued any statement on the matter yet.

Aviation industry sources told Business Standard that over 850 flights have been cancelled due to the closure of the aforementioned airports till the morning of May 10. industry sources told Business Standard that over 850 flights have been cancelled due to the closure of the aforementioned airports till the morning of May 10. According to aviation analytics firm Cirium, major Indian carriers — IndiGo, Air India, Air India Express, SpiceJet and Akasa Air — operate approximately 2,100 weekly flights to and from the 16 affected airports. While these carriers collectively serve all 15 locations, none of them operates flights to every single one. India’s military operation also affected foreign carriers’ flight paths, with many avoiding Pakistani airspace starting Wednesday. For instance, Vietnam Airlines’ Hanoi–London route, which traversed Pakistani airspace on Monday, was rerouted on Wednesday to fly over Gujarat and UAE airspace en route to London in the UK.

Similarly, Jazeera Airways’ Dhaka–Kuwait City flight used Pakistani airspace on Tuesday but completely avoided it on Wednesday, taking the same Gujarat–UAE route to reach its destination. IndiGo said it had cancelled over 165 flights to and from the following cities: Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Gwalior, Kishangarh and Rajkot, until 5.29 am on May 10, following directives from aviation authorities. “Further schedule adjustments across other sectors may follow,” the airline said, advising passengers to check flight status before heading to the airport. Affected customers are being offered full refunds or free rescheduling. Air India confirmed it had cancelled all flights to and from Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot till 5.29 am on May 10, in line with the government notification on airport closures. Two international flights bound for Amritsar were diverted to Delhi. The airline is offering passengers a one-time waiver on rescheduling charges or full refunds.