Delhi airport issues advisory amid airspace curbs after Operation Sindoor

In the wake of Operation Sindoor , Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), which manages the Delhi airport, has issued an advisory for passengers.

On Wednesday, DIAL posted on X: “Kindly note, due to changing airspace conditions, some flights have been impacted at Delhi Airport.” It further advised passengers to contact their respective airlines for updated information.

This comes amid airspace restrictions following Operation Sindoor, in which the Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes on terrorist infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). Several Indian airlines took to X to announce the impact of these restrictions on departures and arrivals.

Flights to and from Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh, Dharamshala and Rajkot were affected.

IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet and Akasa Air were among the airlines that shared advisories with passengers and urged them to plan their journeys accordingly.

What is Operation Sindoor

In the early hours of Wednesday, the Indian armed forces launched missile strikes at nine sites in Pakistan and PoJK. The strikes came in response to the 22 April Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists.

Operation Sindoor coincided with the day on which the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced that nationwide mock drills would be carried out. The drills are to take place in 244 areas across all states.

Following the strikes on terrorist infrastructures, the Defence Ministry released a statement, noting: “A little while ago, the Indian armed forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed.”

Pahalgam attack

On 22 April, tourists were gunned down in Baisaran Valley in Pahalgam. Following the incident, both neighbouring countries downgraded diplomatic ties. While the Centre suspended the Indus Waters Treaty and cancelled visas for all Pakistani nationals, Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian flights and suspended the Simla Agreement.

Tensions have escalated since the attack, and several world leaders have voiced their support for India in its fight against terrorism.