Foreign carriers avoid Pakistan airspace while operating India flights

Major foreign airlines such as Lufthansa, Swiss, Emirates, American Airlines, Air France, and British Airways have stopped using Pakistan's airspace while operating their flights to and from India.

Pakistan had on 24 April announced the closure of its airspace to Indian carriers, two days after a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s (J&K’s) Pahalgam killed 26 people, most of them tourists. India, in response, shut its airspace for Pakistan's airlines from 1 May onwards.

Foreign carriers can still use both countries' airspace. However, Lufthansa’s Delhi–Frankfurt flight and Swiss International Air Lines’ Delhi–Zurich flight stopped using Pakistani airspace from 1 May, instead routing via Gujarat and UAE airspace to Europe, according to industry sources. Swiss is part of the Lufthansa Group.

In a statement to Business Standard, a Lufthansa Group spokesperson said: "Due to the current situation, the airlines of the Lufthansa Group are avoiding Pakistani airspace until further notice. This will result in longer flight times on some routes to Asia. "We regret any inconvenience caused by the resulting delays. We kindly ask all passengers to check their flight status in the app or on the website before departure. Lufthansa Group is, of course, continuing to monitor the current developments closely. Safety is the top priority for all airlines in the Lufthansa Group at all times." British Airways’ Delhi–London flight and Air France’s Delhi–Paris flight have also not been using Pakistani airspace since 1 May. As a result, the flight time of Air France’s Delhi–Paris flight (AF225) has increased by about 90 minutes, industry sources said.

American Airlines’ Delhi–New York flights have also been avoiding Pakistani airspace since 30 April. Emirates’ Delhi–Dubai service has also been avoiding this airspace, sources added. British Airways, Air France, American Airlines, and Emirates did not immediately respond to requests for comment. With Indian carriers and major foreign carriers avoiding its airspace, Pakistan is expected to lose a significant chunk of overflight fees. Countries earn revenue from overflight fees charged to airlines that use their airspace, even if the aircraft does not land within their borders. These fees are typically calculated based on factors such as the weight of the aircraft and the distance flown within the country’s airspace.