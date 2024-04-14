Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Army carries out field trials of anti-tank guided missile weapon system

Army carries out field trials of anti-tank guided missile weapon system

The overall system consisted of the man-portable anti-tank guided missile (MPATGM), launchers, target acquisition device and a fire control unit.

Representative image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2024 | 11:49 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Indian Army has successfully carried out field trials of indigenously-developed man-portable anti-tank guided missile (MPATGM) weapon system, paving way for its induction into the force's armoury.

The weapon system has been designed and developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), officials said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The overall system consisted of the MPATGM, launchers, target acquisition device and a fire control unit.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has complimented the DRDO and the Indian Army for the successful trials of the system, terming it as an important step towards achieving self-reliance in advanced technology-based defence system development.

The MPATG weapon system has been field evaluated in different flight configurations several times with an objective of proving the technology with high superiority, the defence ministry said.

"The warhead flight trials were successfully conducted at the Pokhran Field Firing Range on April 13. Missile performance and warhead performance were found to be remarkable," it said on Sunday.

It said an adequate number of missile firing trials have been successfully conducted towards achieving compliance of complete operational envelope as stipulated in the General Staff Qualitative Requirements.

"Penetration trials of the tandem warhead system of MPATGM have been successfully completed and it is found capable of defeating modern armour protected main battle tanks," it said.

The weapon system is well-equipped for operation in both day and night.

"The dual mode seeker functionality is a great value addition to the missile capability for tank warfare. With this, technology development and successful demonstration have been concluded and the system is now ready for final user evaluation trials leading towards its induction into the Indian Army," the ministry said.

Chairman DRDO Samir V Kamat congratulated the teams associated with the trials.

Also Read

76th Army Day 2024: Army Day parade takes place in Lucknow, check updates

DRDO successfully conducts flight-test of new-generation AKASH missile

Meet Sheena Rani, the DRDO scientist behind India's Mission Divyastra

India conducts first test of MIRV-equipped Agni-V missile; PM hails DRDO

DRDO successfully flight-tests new Akash missile off Odisha coast

Kerala CM seeks govt's help for return of 3 from cargo ship seized by Iran

Iran attack on Israel disrupts flight schedules for major Arab airlines

Hamas rejected latest ceasefire proposal from mediators says Israel

Iran told Turkey in advance of its operation against Israel, says report

MV Ruen rescue boosted our first responder status: Indian Navy chief

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :DRDOanti-tank missilesIndian Army

First Published: Apr 14 2024 | 11:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story