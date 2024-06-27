Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Army commander audits operational readiness of Udhampur military formations

Lieutenant General M. V. Suchindra Kumar during his visit to Reasi to review the security situation, on Wednesday.
Press Trust of India Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 5:38 PM IST
The Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar visited various formations in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district to review the operational preparedness of troops in the region, officials said on Thursday.

His visit to the local formations on Wednesday evening was aimed to evaluate their preparedness in wake of the forthcoming Amarnath yatra and the security situation of the Jammu region.
 

"The Army commander visited local military formations in Udhampur to review their operational preparedness," the Northern Command posted on X on Thursday.

The Army Commander was also briefed on the formation's efforts in imbibing technology to improve operational efficiency, it said.

Lt Gen Kumar is currently visiting various corps, divisions and military formations across the union territory to review security situation and operational preparedness of troops in hinterland and borders.

