'Lasagna and tacos': Biden's prep for 1st US presidential debate with Trump

US President Joe Biden and ex-President Donald Trump will confront each other for the first US presidential debate of the 2024 US election season in Atlanta on the night of June 27, with CNN saying that there is a good chance the confrontation could become the "most fateful presidential debate in US history".

This is the first time that a sitting US President and an ex-President will face off in front of millions of viewers, reported CNN on Thursday, adding that the debate was taking place far earlier than normal, with neither Biden nor Trump having accepted their party's formal nomination yet.

The debate will start at 9 pm Eastern Time (ET) on Thursday (Friday, June 28, 6:30 am IST).





The debate, hosted by CNN, could prove to be a pivotal moment in what has become a neck-and-neck election. According to CNN, the debate could be President Biden's best chance to revitalise his re-election bid, which the report said he is in "deep danger" of losing.

The US Democratic Party is reportedly desperate for 81-year-old Biden to appear sharp and filled with vitality, amid concerns over his age, during the debate. Meanwhile, 79-year-old Trump will reportedly want to ensure that he does not lean into his aggressive debating style to such an extent that he validates Biden's warnings that he's too "unhinged" to be President.

How is Biden preparing against Trump?

Neither Biden nor Trump have taken part in any debate since their final confrontation during the 2020 US presidential campaign.

According to the CNN report, both Biden and Trump are also facing "extreme pressure", as they will want to avoid any "gaffes or odd personal quirks" during the debate that could go viral and dominate the post-debate media coverage, which will shape perceptions about who won and who lost in the minds of the voters.

President Biden has reportedly been out of the media's view for days now. According to CNN, he is at Camp David, a presidential retreat in Maryland, with his advisors and is strategizing on how to handle the debate against Trump.

Reportedly fueled by a diet of lasagna and tacos, Biden has been taking part in mock debates, reading briefing binders, and trying to anticipate Trump's strategy.

Biden has been preparing for the confrontation inside a large hangar at Camp David, which houses a mock debate stage that even has accompanying bright television lights. According to CNN, Biden's personal attorney, Bob Bauer, is playing Trump's role, while his other aides are filling in for the CNN moderators who will oversee the actual debate.

CNN has reported that Biden's debate team is being led by Ron Klain, a former White House chief of staff. Klain has been preparing Democrats for presidential debates for a generation now. In line with Klain's strategy, Biden is reportedly expected to cover most of his important debate points during the first 30 minutes of the event.

Biden and his team have been analysing Trump's recent speeches and public interviews, along with preparing responses to whatever Trump or the debate moderators can throw at Biden. According to CNN, Biden is being prepared to face two possible versions of Trump -- both the aggressive and bombastic opponent who insulted Biden in their first confrontation in 2020 and the more restrained Trump who had tried to project an image of stability.

However, according to the report, if Trump tries to project a presidential image during the debate, Biden is also being armed with a number of "practiced attacks and rebuttals" designed to provoke Trump into making outbursts.

Additionally, citing a Biden advisor, the CNN report said that the President is also being prepared on how to respond should Trump get personal, with the debate coming weeks after Biden's son, Hunter, was convicted of felony gun charges.

Last but not least, citing sources, the report said that Biden's debate practice has also covered him answering questions about his age.

As far as specific issues go, CNN reports that Biden will likely attack Trump over abortion, which is one of the few policy areas where Biden outpolls the former president. Another angle of attack for Biden is likely to be Trump's admiration of foreign dictators.

How is Trump preparing against Biden?

Ahead of the debate, Trump has signaled that he will try to portray Biden's America as being beset by uncontrolled immigration and crime, along with economic pain.

According to CNN, Trump does not believe in mock debates. Instead, he is reportedly using his rallies and events as preparation for the debate.





However, the report adds, Trump has had sessions with his aides and potential vice-presidential picks to brush up on policy issues.

Trump has also refused to debate any of his rivals during the US Republican Party primary this year.

In the US, a primary is an election to select the candidates who will appear on the general election ballot for a particular political party.

Ahead of the debate, Trump has alleged that Biden will be "jacked up" on drugs during the event, in an apparent attempt to portray him as a person so mentally diminished that he will be incapable of functioning without them.

Meanwhile, citing a recent memo from Trump's campaign, CNN has reported that Trump will attack Biden over immigration and the economy.