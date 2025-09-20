Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Army soldier injured during encounter with terrorists in J&K's Udhampur

Army soldier injured during encounter with terrorists in J&K's Udhampur

Acting on specific information, the Army, Special Operations Group (SOG), and police launched an operation in the Dudu police station limits bordering the Seoj Dhar high-altitude area

Security, Pulwama Security, Army, soldier
Several encounters have taken place in the area during past one year (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2025 | 8:19 AM IST
One Army soldier was injured in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Friday, officials said.

Acting on specific information, the Army, Special Operations Group (SOG), and police launched an operation in the Dudu police station limits bordering the Seoj Dhar high-altitude area, resulting in the encounter, they said.

"Encounter is in progress. Joint teams of SOG, police and Indian Army on ground," Jammu IGP said in a post on X.

One Army jawan suffered injuries in the exchange of fire, reports said.

ALSO READ: 2 Assam Rifles jawans killed, 5 injured in Manipur's Bishnupur district

Earlier, the White Knight Corps had said on X that "in an intelligence-based operation in the general area of Kishtwar, alert troops of the White Knight Corps established contact with terrorists at around 8 pm".

Several encounters have taken place in the area during past one year.

Haider, a terrorist eliminated in an encounter in the Dudu-Basantgarh forest on June 26, was a top commander of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), who was active in the area for the past four years.

On April 25, an Army soldier was killed in a firefight with hiding terrorists in the Basantgarh area.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Jammu and KashmirIndian ArmyterroristsTerrorism

First Published: Sep 20 2025 | 8:19 AM IST

