Bangladesh won't face issues due to India's trans-shipment halt: Official

Asked whether Bangladesh plans to send a formal letter to India regarding the cancellation, the commerce adviser said, At present, the matter of sending a letter is not under consideration

India Bangladesh
Bangladesh has been using several Indian ports and airports for its exports to West Asia, Europe and many other countries. | (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Dhaka
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 4:49 PM IST
Bangladesh interim government's Commerce Adviser Sheikh Bashir Uddin on Thursday said that his country will not face any problems due to the cancellation of trans-shipment facilities by India and Dhaka will try to overcome the situation on its own.

His remarks came a day after India on Wednesday announced the withdrawal of the trans-shipment facility it had granted to Bangladesh for exporting various items to West Asia, Europe and various other countries, except Nepal and Bhutan.

Just yesterday, discussions were held with business representatives from various sectors; even buyers were present. We will attempt to overcome the crisis through our arrangements," Bashir Uddin was quoted as saying by Bangla language newspaper Prothom Alo.

He said Bangladesh is working to ensure that there is no deficiency in competitiveness through its capabilities.

Commercial capacity will be enhanced. Simultaneously, steps are being taken to ensure that there are no shortcomings in connectivity either," he said while responding to questions from journalists.

When asked what measures would be taken following this development, Bashir Uddin said, There are some issues related to infrastructure while there are some issues related to increased costs- we are working on these matters. We are hopeful that the challenges can be overcome.

Asked whether Bangladesh plans to send a formal letter to India regarding the cancellation, the commerce adviser said, At present, the matter of sending a letter is not under consideration.

Since the United States has suspended additional tariffs for three months, this provides an immediate relief and allows time for further discussions, he added.

India's announcement came against the backdrop of the controversial statement made by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus in China recently that India's seven northeastern states, which share a nearly 1,600-km border with Bangladesh, are landlocked and have no way to reach the ocean except through his country.

In his address at a business event, where he said that Bangladesh was the "only guardian" of the Indian Ocean in the region, Yunus had also invited China to send goods through Bangladesh across the world.

The comments did not go down well in New Delhi. It also drew sharp reactions from political leaders in India across party lines.

Bangladesh has been using several Indian ports and airports for its exports to West Asia, Europe and many other countries.

India has exempted Bangladeshi exports to Nepal and Bhutan as such trade facilitation is mandatory for landlocked countries under the framework of provisions of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

India-Bangladesh relations have nosedived dramatically after Yunus failed to contain attacks on minorities, especially Hindus, in that country.

First Published: Apr 10 2025 | 4:49 PM IST

