Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Bangladesh forms commission to identify victims of forced disappearance

Bangladesh forms commission to identify victims of forced disappearance

According to the notification, the five-member commission has been entrusted with the task of tracing and identifying the missing people and investigating circumstances in which they were disappeared

Yunus, Muhammad Yunus
The commission comprised two retired High Court judges, two rights activists and a university teacher. | Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Dhaka
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 10:21 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bangladesh's interim government on Tuesday formed a commission to trace and identify victims of forced disappearance during deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina's nearly 16-year regime, an official notification said.

According to the notification, the five-member commission has been entrusted with the task of tracing and identifying the missing people and investigating the circumstances under which they were forcibly disappeared by various intelligence and law enforcement agencies.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The commission comprised two retired High Court judges, two rights activists and a university teacher. The commission has been asked to investigate the cases of forced disappearance between January 1, 2010, and August 5, 2024, when Hasina's regime was ousted in a student-people mass upsurge.

"In line with the Commission of Inquiry Act, 1965, the Commission will submit its report to the government in the next 45 working days, the Cabinet Division notification read.

According to the notification, the police's Criminal Investigation Department, Special Branch, Intelligence Branch and elite anti-crime Rapid Action Battalion, paramilitary Border Guard Bangladesh and Coast Guard, para-police Ansar Battalion, defence forces, National Security Intelligence and Directorate General of Forces Intelligence and defence forces would come under the purview of the investigations for their alleged role in the cases of forced disappearance.

Human Rights Watch referring to Bangladesh's rights groups alleged that the country's security forces have committed over 600 enforced disappearances since 2009.

"While some people were later released, produced in court, or said to have died during an armed exchange with security forces, nearly 100 people remain missing, the watchdog said.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Factory ops resume in Bangladesh, Emami pins hope on political stability

Five more murder cases filed against ousted Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

Decoded: How Farakka Barrage Pact determines India-Bangladesh water sharing

UN human rights watch tells Bangladesh interim govt to investigate abuses

Hasina's ouster watershed moment for student activism in B'desh: Analysts

Topics :BangladeshSheikh HasinaMuhammad Yunus

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 10:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story