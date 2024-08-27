PM Modi conveys his readiness to President Putin to attend Brics summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has confirmed to Russian President Vladimir Putin his readiness to attend the Brics summit to be held in Kazan from October 22-24, which will be the first summit of the grouping after its expansion. During a telephonic conversation, the two leaders also discussed implementation of trade agreements reached during the Prime Minister's visit to Moscow in July, state-owned Tass news agency reported, citing the press service of the Kremlin. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The two sides expressed satisfaction with Brics cooperation and Prime Minister Modi "confirmed readiness to participate in the integration's summit in Kazan in October held under Russia's chairmanship," the agency said.

Putin and Modi agreed on continuing contacts bilateral communication at various levels.

"The issues of practical implementation of agreements in the trade and economic area reached during the official visit of the Indian prime minister to Russia in July were discussed, the report said.

Russia, which is the current chair of Brics, will host the summit in its southwestern city of Kazan.

On January 1, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates joined Brics, making it a 10-member bloc. Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa are founding members.