Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / If anything happens to me, Army chief, ISI's DG responsible: Imran Khan

If anything happens to me, Army chief, ISI's DG responsible: Imran Khan

Khan, 71, lodged at the Adiala Jail since last year, also blamed the current dispensation for being averse to criticism

Imran khan
In a post on X from jail, Khan repeated claims about rigged elections. | Photo: Reuters
Press Trust of India Islamabad
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 4:58 PM IST
Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday reiterated that the Army and the ISI are responsible for his condition and expressed fear for his life.

Khan, 71, lodged at the Adiala Jail since last year, also blamed the current dispensation for being averse to criticism, for deteriorating law-and-order situation across the country, and also for ruining Pakistan's cricket that is facing repeated defeats.

In a post on X from jail, Khan repeated claims about rigged elections and said only a government with a genuine mandate will be able to plan for fundamental reforms.

The ISI controls all administrative matters related to my imprisonment.


Topics :Imran KhanPakistan ISIPakistan army

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 4:58 PM IST

