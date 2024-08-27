Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

After Joe Biden, his Russian foe Putin-PM Modi discuss his Ukraine trip

Last Friday, PM Modi visited Ukraine after concluding his visit to Poland. He met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and invited Zelensky to visit India during their talks

Sochi: In this May 21, 2018 file image Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet at at Sochi, Russia. PM Modi on Monday will embark on his two-day visit to Moscow Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin over his recent visit to Ukraine and deliberated on measures to bolster India-Russia ties.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Modi said, "Spoke with President Putin today. Discussed measures to further strengthen Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. Exchanged perspectives on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and my insights from the recent visit to Ukraine…”

Modi also reiterated India’s commitment to supporting a prompt and peaceful resolution to the conflict going on between Ukraine and Russia.

A day before, US President Joe Biden had also spoken to PM Modi over his visit to the conflict-torn country. “We also discussed the situation in Bangladesh and stressed on the need for early restoration of normalcy, and ensuring the safety and security of minorities, especially Hindus, in Bangladesh,” Modi said in a separate post on X.

In a post on 'X', Biden said, "I spoke with Prime Minister Modi to discuss his recent trip to Poland and Ukraine, and commended him for his message of peace and ongoing humanitarian support for Ukraine."

Last Friday, Modi visited Ukraine on a nine-hour trip after concluding his visit to Poland. He met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and held crucial meetings. Modi also invited Zelensky to visit India during their talks.

PM Modi’s Ukraine visit followed weeks after he paid a two-day visit to Russia in the first half of July. The two leaders had discussed several crucial areas of cooperation and PM Modi had announced the opening of two more consulates in the Russian cities of Kazan and Yekaterinburg.

During the trip, Modi also made the first direct public reference to the ongoing war as he told Putin that no solution to any conflict was possible on the battlefield.

Notably, Modi’s Russia trip had deeply upset Zelensky, who had expressed his “huge disappointment” while reacting to the “warm hug” shared by Modi-Putin during the meeting.


 
Topics :Joe BidenVladimir PutinNarendra ModiBS Web ReportsRussia Ukraine ConflictUnited StatesUkraine

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

