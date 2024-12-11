Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

BEML wins Rs 136 cr defense ministry contract for high mobility vehicles

BEML. Defence PSU, BEML
Shares of BEML were trading at Rs 4,471.40 apiece, up 2.48 per cent on the BSE at around 2.40 pm. | Image: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 3:54 PM IST
State-owned BEML Ltd on Wednesday said it has secured a Rs 136-crore contract for the supply of indigenously designed High Mobility Vehicles (HMV) 8x8.

These vehicles will play a pivotal role in the Battle Field Surveillance System (BFSS) project, reinforcing India's defence capabilities and advancing the government's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, the PSU under the Ministry of Defence said.

Manufactured at BEML's facilities, the HMV 8x8 is designed to deliver exceptional reliability and versatility, even in the most challenging environments.

Key features of these vehicles include an independent suspension system, a high-power air-cooled engine, a central tyre inflation system, an anti-lock braking system and a backbone tube chassis design.

BEML said these features ensure superior mobility, stability and operational safety. The vehicles are capable of operating in extreme climates, from -20 degrees Celsius to +55 degrees Celsius, and at altitudes of up to 5,000 metres above sea level.

"The indigenously developed HMV 8x8 vehicles showcase our engineering excellence and dedication to equipping India's armed forces with cutting-edge mobility solutions," Shantanu Roy, Chairman and Managing Director of BEML, said.

The PSU has been at the forefront of India's defence manufacturing sector, delivering advanced solutions such as rocket and missile launchers, Armoured Recovery and Repair Vehicles (ARRV), High Mobility All-Terrain Vehicles for radar and communication systems and tactical Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs).

BEML operates in three verticals -- defence and aerospace, mining and construction, and rail and metro. It has manufacturing facilities located in Bengaluru, Kolar Gold Fields (KGF), Mysore, and Palakkad, with R&D infrastructure and a nationwide network of sales and services.

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 3:54 PM IST

