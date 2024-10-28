Brics about enhancing voice of developing world: Russian ambassador Alipov

On the recently concluded BRICS Summit 2024 in Russia, Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov emphasised that the bloc's goal is to amplify the voice of the developing world and asserted that BRICS isn't about replacing existing organisations but rather reforming them.

The remarks by Alipov came while addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Monday.

He said, "BRICS is about enhancing the voice of the developing world... We do not aim to substitute these organisations or talk about alternatives to various established organisations and platforms but we aim to reform them and try to impress upon the world that there is a demand for the world to listen and to have the developing world as an equal and strong voice on various international issues..."

Meanwhile, Alipov also stressed the importance of addressing the root causes of conflicts worldwide, particularly in Ukraine, the Middle East, Afghanistan, and various African regions, to achieve lasting resolution.

Alipov said, "On various global security issues, we appealed to approach the conflicts to address the root causes of current conflicts, be it in Ukraine or the Middle East... and the implementation of UNSC decisions. Not only Ukraine was discussed, but also the situation in the Middle East, Afghanistan and various parts of Africa..."

The Russian Ambassador also spoke about the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan and expressed his happiness. He further said that Russia has consistently emphasised the importance of India and China maintaining stable and good relations, as well as engaging in dialogue.

He said, "We welcome and are happy that the first meeting of leaders of India and China was held in Kazan. We did not play any role in organising that meeting but we are happy that the meeting took place in Kazan. For Russia, it has always been important that India and China maintain stable and good relations and dialogue. We have always endorsed better trust between the two countries."

Notably, the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) summit, held in an extended format for the first time, brought together leaders from 35 countries, focusing on development issues, global governance reform, and increased cooperation for the "Global South.