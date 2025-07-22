Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / WATCH: British F-35 jet takes off from Thiruvananthapuram after 5 weeks

WATCH: British F-35 jet takes off from Thiruvananthapuram after 5 weeks

The British Navy's F-35 fighter jet has successfully taken off from the airport

F-35 fighter jet
British Navy’s F-35 fighter jet at Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo: X/ANI)
Boris Pradhan New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 11:46 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The British Royal Navy’s F-35 fighter jet, which made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on June 14, successfully took off from the airport on Tuesday. 
The stealth fighter — one of the world’s most advanced and valued at approximately $115 million — was stranded at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala due to a technical snag. The jet had been on a routine sortie over the Arabian Sea last month when it encountered bad weather and was unable to return to the Royal Navy’s flagship aircraft carrier, HMS Prince of Wales.
 
It was subsequently diverted to Thiruvananthapuram, where it landed safely on June 14.
 
Aviation engineers from the UK later completed the necessary repairs. The aircraft had been housed in an Air India hangar during its stay. In addition to the landing fee, the British side also incurred daily rental and parking charges at the airport.
     

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India, Nepal ink pact for 5 projects under ₹39 crore grant assistance

US House Committee backs terror group tag for TRF over Pahalgam attack

Rosneft calls EU sanctions on Nayara Energy unjustified and illegal

Kremlin says open to peace with Ukraine; but insists on achieving its goals

CBI-led Interpol Red Notices double since 2023 amid tech, diplomatic push

Topics :British Air Force

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story