WATCH: British F-35 jet takes off from Thiruvananthapuram after 5 weeks

The stealth fighter — one of the world’s most advanced and valued at approximately $115 million — was stranded at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala due to a technical snag. The jet had been on a routine sortie over the Arabian Sea last month when it encountered bad weather and was unable to return to the Royal Navy’s flagship aircraft carrier, HMS Prince of Wales.

It was subsequently diverted to Thiruvananthapuram, where it landed safely on June 14.

successfully took off from the airport on Tuesday.