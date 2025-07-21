US House Committee backs terror group tag for TRF over Pahalgam attack

The US House Committee on Foreign Affairs has strongly backed the designation of The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), as a global terrorist organisation over its role in the April 22 Pahalgam attack. The committee said those who “butcher civilians” should not be spared but face justice.

“President Trump calls it like it is. The Resistance Front is a foreign terrorist organisation and deserves the designation,” the committee, chaired by Representative Brian Mast, said in a post on X. “When you butcher civilians, you don’t get a pass, you get justice. It was a terrorist attack, simple and straightforward,” it added.

The House Committee also cited its earlier post dated April 22, in which it criticised a New York Times headline on the Pahalgam incident: “At Least 24 Tourists Gunned Down by Militants in Kashmir.” In its response, the Committee had posted a screenshot of the article with the word “militants” crossed out and replaced with “terrorists” in bold red letters. “Hey, @nytimes, we fixed it for you,” the post on X had read. “This was a terrorist attack, plain and simple. Whether it's India or Israel, when it comes to terrorism, the NYT is removed from reality.” TRF designated FTO, SDGT by US State Dept Last week, the US Department of State designated TRF as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) and a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT). In an official statement, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the action reflected Washington’s resolve to uphold President Trump’s call for justice over the Pahalgam killings.

ALSO READ: US labels 'The Resistance Front' behind Pahalgam attack as terrorist group Rubio said TRF functioned as a front for Lashkar-e-Taiba and had claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack . “This action underscores our commitment to counter terrorism and hold accountable those who target civilians,” he said. India welcomes US move on TRF designation India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar welcomed the US decision, calling it a reaffirmation of the India-US partnership in counter-terrorism efforts. In a post on X, he thanked US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the State Department for recognising TRF as a terrorist group.