India, Nepal ink pact for 5 projects under ₹39 crore grant assistance

India and Nepal on Monday signed an agreement to implement five "high-impact" development projects related to education and health in the Himalayan nation under an Indian grant assistance of ₹390 million, according to an official statement.

The Embassy of India and Nepal's Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration and Project Implementing Agencies signed Memorandums of Understanding, the Indian mission here said in a statement.

The five "High Impact Community Development Projects" include the construction of various school buildings in the Madhesh and Sudurpashchim provinces. It also includes the construction of a five-bed hospital building in the Gandaki province, the press release said.