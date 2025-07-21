Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India, Nepal ink pact for 5 projects under ₹39 crore grant assistance

India, Nepal ink pact for 5 projects under ₹39 crore grant assistance

The construction of these facilities will help provide better education and health facilities to the people in Nepal

India Nepal
The five High Impact Community Development Projects include the construction of various school buildings in the Madhesh and Sudurpashchim provinces. | File Photo
Press Trust of India Kathmandu
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 7:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India and Nepal on Monday signed an agreement to implement five "high-impact" development projects related to education and health in the Himalayan nation under an Indian grant assistance of ₹390 million, according to an official statement.

The Embassy of India and Nepal's Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration and Project Implementing Agencies signed Memorandums of Understanding, the Indian mission here said in a statement.

The five "High Impact Community Development Projects" include the construction of various school buildings in the Madhesh and Sudurpashchim provinces. It also includes the construction of a five-bed hospital building in the Gandaki province, the press release said.

The construction of these facilities will help provide better education and health facilities to the people in Nepal, it said.

"As close neighbours, India and Nepal share wide-ranging and multi-sectoral cooperation," said the statement, adding that the projects' implementation reflects the "continued support" of the Indian government in bolstering the Nepal government's efforts in "empowerment of its people by augmenting infrastructure in priority sectors.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US House Committee backs terror group tag for TRF over Pahalgam attack

Rosneft calls EU sanctions on Nayara Energy unjustified and illegal

Kremlin says open to peace with Ukraine; but insists on achieving its goals

CBI-led Interpol Red Notices double since 2023 amid tech, diplomatic push

EU curbs on Russian oil may hit India's $15 bn fuel exports: GTRI

Topics :NepalIndia Nepal tiesEducation ministryinfrastructure

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story