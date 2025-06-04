BRO working 24x7 to aid rain-hit Mizoram, Sikkim, Arunachal: Defence Min

In the wake of incessant rains lashing Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and Eastern Bhutan, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has launched a swift and determined response to landslides, road blockages, and communication disruptions across the region.

According to the Directorate of Public Relations, Ministry of Defence, BRO teams have been working relentlessly in treacherous terrain to restore critical connectivity.

In Mizoram, debris clearance operations are underway, road access is being restored in Sikkim, and the vital Koloriang-Lee-Sarli-Huri route remains operational in Arunachal Pradesh's Kurung Kumey district due to timely intervention by BRO personnel.

Across the border in Bhutan, after a massive landslide struck the Darranga-Trashigang Highway on May 30, BRO swiftly reopened the crucial artery, reaffirming India's commitment to regional cooperation.

Taking to X, the Ministry of Defence posted, "Incessant rains across Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and Eastern Bhutan have triggered landslides, road blockages, and communication blackouts. BRO India has responded with unmatched urgency--clearing debris in Mizoram, restoring access in Sikkim, keeping the Koloriang-Lee-Sarli-Huri lifeline operational in Arunachal's Kurung Kumey, and swiftly reopening the Darranga-Trashigang Highway in Bhutan after a massive landslide on 30 May." ALSO READ: Datanomics: Floods in N-E states spotlight poor funding allocation "Working around the clock in hostile terrain, BRO continues to ensure connectivity, relief, and critical support. A testament to resilience and India's enduring regional partnership," the post added.

Meanwhile, the government of Mizoram has issued an advisory asking dignitaries and officials to postpone their visits to the state due to severe weather conditions. The advisory comes after several days of heavy rainfall that have triggered landslides, mudslides, flash floods, and rockfalls in many parts of the state. According to the circular released by the General Administration Department on June 2, the continuous rainfall has caused serious disruptions, including the loss of lives, and has badly affected normal life across several districts. District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs), led by Deputy Commissioners, are currently involved in round-the-clock disaster relief and rehabilitation work. Due to this, the administration is unable to spare staff or resources to handle official visits and security arrangements.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD)'s regional centre in Guwahati has forecast continued heavy rainfall in the coming days. Considering this and to ensure public safety, the Mizoram government has asked all central and state government officials to postpone their planned visits until June 13. ALSO READ: Northeast floods worsen; 36 dead, over 550,000 affected across states The advisory aims to help the local administration focus fully on disaster response and protect everyone's safety. In Tripura, schools in Agartala have been converted into relief camps to accommodate affected families.A total of 130 families, comprising 464 refugees, have taken shelter at Ambedkar School. Meanwhile, Vivekananda School is currently hosting 220 refugees.

Authorities have ensured that all essential services are being provided to the displaced individuals. These include regular food distribution, access to clean drinking water, and proper medical care. Special arrangements have also been made for children's nutrition, ensuring their well-being during this crisis. Medical teams attend to the elderly, provide necessary check-ups, and distribute medicines as needed. The local administration, under the government's guidance, is actively monitoring the situation to ensure that all relief efforts run smoothly and efficiently. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, and Manipur Governor Ajay Bhalla to take stock of the situation caused by heavy rainfall and floods in the northeastern region.