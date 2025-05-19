CDS visits border bases, lauds armed forces after Operation Sindoor

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Anil Chauhan, on Monday commended the operational preparedness and high morale of the Indian armed forces during his visit to the Suratgarh Military Station in Rajasthan and Naliya Air Force Station in Gujarat.

The visit was held in recognition of the courage shown by soldiers during Operation Sindoor, in which India targeted nine terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK) in response to the Pahalgam attack last month.

“They uphold the highest standards of military professionalism,” General Chauhan said, lauding their “exceptional valour and professionalism” during the active phase of Operation Sindoor.

ALSO READ: 'India paused Op Sindoor after achieving goals, escalation dominance' During the visit, the CDS interacted with the troops and emphasised the importance of maintaining operational readiness and resilience amid evolving security challenges. He was accompanied by Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh, Army Commander of the South Western Command, and Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the South Western Air Command.

Defence personnel also briefed the CDS on the deployment of the latest and robust air defence systems used during the operation and held strategic discussions with senior military commanders on-site.

Highlighting the importance of joint force operations, the CDS praised the synergy between the Army and the Air Force, stating the need “to remain ever prepared for responding to any challenge with decisive force.”

Operation Sindoor

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated sharply following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which left 26 people dead. Investigations linked the attack to terror outfits operating from Pakistan and PoJK.

ALSO READ: 'Operation Sindoor' trademark applications filed in US, UK, India On May 7, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting and destroying nine terror camps of groups including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Hizbul Mujahideen. Over 100 terrorists were reportedly killed.

Following these operations, Pakistan retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting western India, which were intercepted by Indian defence systems. India responded with precision strikes on military targets deep within Pakistani territory.

The escalation prompted global concern, but the two countries agreed to a ceasefire on May 10, bringing an end to four days of intense military engagement.