'Deeply concerned': PM Modi wishes Biden speedy recovery from cancer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished former US President Joe Biden who was diagnosed with prostate cancer a "quick and full recovery."

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Deeply concerned to hear about @JoeBiden's health. Extend our best wishes to him for a quick and full recovery. Our thoughts are with Dr. Jill Biden and the family."

PM Modi's statement comes after Biden's office revealed that the 82-year-old former president was diagnosed with an "aggressive form of prostate cancer" that spread to the bone. He is currently reviewing treatment options with his family.

According to a statement from Biden's office, the diagnosis followed the discovery of a prostate nodule after he reported worsening urinary symptoms, with tests confirming a high-grade cancer with a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5), indicating metastasis to the bone.

"Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterised by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone. While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management," the statement read.

Meanwhile, former US President Barack Obama said that he and his wife, Michelle Obama, are praying for a "fast and full recovery" of Biden. Obama expressed confidence that Biden will fight this challenge with his "trademark resolve and grace."

"Michelle and I are thinking of the entire Biden family. Nobody has done more to find breakthrough treatments for cancer in all its forms than Joe, and I am certain he will fight this challenge with his trademark resolve and grace. We pray for a fast and full recovery," Obama posted on X.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) expressed his sadness over former US President Joe Biden's recent prostate cancer diagnosis, extending his best wishes for a speedy recovery.

"Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden's recent medical diagnosis. We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.