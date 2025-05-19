Monday, May 19, 2025 | 08:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 'Operation Sindoor' trademark applications filed in US, UK, India

'Operation Sindoor' trademark applications filed in US, UK, India

Fourteen trademark applications have been filed in India alone for 'Operation Sindoor', the term used for India's missile strikes on terror sites in Pakistan and PoK

Operation Sindoor. The image shared by Indian Army on X giving confirmation of the strikes carried out by India in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir in the wake of Pahalgam terror attacks.

Operation Sindoor refers to the coordinated missile strikes carried out by the Indian armed forces on terrorist infrastructure at nine locations across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir | File image

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 8:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Trademark applications for the phrase ‘Operation Sindoor’—India’s coordinated missile strikes on terrorist infrastructure—have been filed in the United States, the United Kingdom, and India, Bar and Bench reported.
 
These applications cover services such as media, broadcasting, and entertainment. In India alone, 14 applications have been filed for the phrase under different classes.
 
This follows recent reports that Reliance Industries, along with three other applicants, filed a trademark application under Class 41 of the Nice Classification, which includes media, cultural, educational, and entertainment services. However, the company later issued a clarification, stating it has no intention of trademarking the term.
 
 
Operation Sindoor, conducted on May 7, refers to the coordinated missile strikes carried out by the Indian armed forces on terrorist infrastructure at nine locations across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The strikes were in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people, mostly tourists.
 
Following the attack, the term garnered attention not just in India but also internationally. In the United States, a trademark application was filed on May 9, two days after the strikes, by Rohith Baharani, a New York-based individual. The mark has been filed as a service mark under International Class 041, which covers 'providing a trademarked entertainment title for licensing or sale to production companies, streaming services, or distributors'.

Also Read

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Amit Shah launches projects worth Rs 1,593 cr in Gujarat on May 18

Congress, Congress flag

Congress slams Modi govt over professor arrest, cites double standards

Sachin Pilot

Parliament session will signal unity against terrorism: Sachin Pilot

PremiumRecep Tayyip Erdoğan, Narendra Modi

India-Türkiye ties: Of Erdoğan's gambit, Kamikaze drones & diplomatic chill

PremiumLieutenant General Deependra Singh Hooda (Retd.)

'India paused Op Sindoor after achieving goals, escalation dominance'

 
The application was filed on an 'intent to use' (ITU) basis, implying that the applicant has not yet used the mark in commerce but intends to do so. It is currently awaiting examination by the United States Patent and Trademark Office under US Classes 100, 101, and 107, which relate to certification and service marks, the report added.
 
Another application was filed in the United Kingdom on May 8 by Vikas Mahajan, a resident of Devon, England. The application was received by the UK Intellectual Property Office and spans Classes 35, 38, and 41, which include advertising, telecommunications, and education-related services.
 
The report further stated that, as of mid-May, 13 different entities and individuals had applied to trademark the phrase.
 
It is worth noting that in India, the names of military operations are not protected by the government as intellectual property. Such names are not automatically secured under any special statutory IP framework. Unless the government intervenes, the names of such operations remain open to trademark claims by private individuals and entities.

More From This Section

Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey walks the runway showcasing the creation of designer Rimzim Dadu during the India Couture Week 2023, at DLF Emporio in New Delhi on Sunday.

Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter named in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list

Dr V Narayanan, V Narayanan

Isro forms panel to probe PSLV mission failure: Chairman Narayanan

Bomb Threat

Delhi govt releases detailed SOP for tackling bomb threats in schools

Fire, Fire accident

17 killed in fire at building near Hyderabad; PM Modi offers condolences

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa

Youths opposing industrialists as students later work for them: Himanta

Topics : Operation Sindoor Pahalgam attack Trademark applications BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 19 2025 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayJoe Biden Prostate CancerCancer Myths Fact CheckCovid-19 in Hong KongPunjab Board 10th Result TimeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon