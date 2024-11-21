CDS Chauhan advocates 'data-driven', 'integrated warfare' for military

General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), on Wednesday addressed an audience at the International Centre, highlighting transformative changes in modern warfare driven by technological advancements.

Speaking at the C.D. Deshmukh Auditorium, he underscored the need for the Indian Armed Forces to embrace these advancements and adopt doctrinal changes.

"The first thing we require is doctrinal or conceptual changes on how we're going to fight future wars. Let me outline a few key doctrinal changes that will be necessary. For instance, we may need a joint ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) and targeting grid. Cross-domain targeting and command could also play a critical role, with naval assets potentially being controlled by the Air Force when required or being used for targeting. Integration of airspace and maritime domain awareness--including seabed awareness--will be essential for future warfare," he stated.

General Chauhan stressed the importance of developing original ideas to address new warfare paradigms, such as data-centric warfare, through collaboration with academia and military officers. He also highlighted the necessity of changes in organisational structures.

"To develop these concepts and doctrines, we will need original thoughts and ideas--not merely adaptations of Western models. This will require extensive studies from academia and our officers, who should be the fountainhead of such growth. Additionally, this framework necessitates organisational and structural changes," he said.

He emphasised that the creation of theatre commands would require a separate force base, facilitating a more integrated approach to operations.

"We have already heard about integrated theatre commands, which would lay the foundation for this reform. The integrated theatre command model separates force generation from force application. At present, both these aspects are handled by one service chief. However, managing an army of 12 lakh personnel or a technologically advanced Air Force is an immense task. A separate individual responsible for force application, with command over all Army, Navy, Air Force, space, and cyber units, would enable a truly integrated approach. Theatre command is just the beginning of the next phase of reforms," he added.

The CDS also stressed the need for joint structures for ISR, logistics, and air defence networks, which have developed independently but now require integration across the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

"Joint structures are essential, whether for ISR, logistics, or air defence networks. These systems have developed separately, but they must now be integrated across the Army, Navy, and Air Force," he remarked.

General Chauhan outlined a phased vision for the Indian Armed Forces leading up to 2047. The roadmap includes transitioning until 2027, consolidating reforms from 2027 to 2037, and achieving excellence between 2037 and 2047.

"Our vision is to be an integrated, all-domain force, dynamic in capabilities, and ready to respond across the full spectrum of conflict to protect national interests," he concluded.