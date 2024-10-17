Checking possibility of Hamas leader Sinwar being killed in operations: IDF

The Israeli military said on Thursday that it was checking the possibility that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, Israel's most wanted enemy, was among three militants killed during an operation in the Gaza Strip.



"At this stage, the identity of the terrorists cannot be confirmed," it said in a statement.



Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

It said there were no signs that Israeli hostages had been present in the building where the three militants were killed.



There was no immediate comment from Hamas. Al-Majd, a Hamas-linked website that usually publishes about security issues, urged Palestinians to wait for information about Sinwar from the group itself and not Israeli media outlets, which it said aimed to break their spirit.