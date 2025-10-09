Indian Air Force's transformation 'extraordinary': Air Chief Marshal

Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh on Wednesday said the IAF has historically demonstrated capability and the efficient use of technology more recently.

Addressing a parade to mark the 93rd anniversary of the IAF’s founding at the Hindan air base, on the outskirts of Delhi, Singh described the transformation from a four-aircraft force to the world’s fourth-largest air force as “extraordinary”.

In his bilingual speech, Singh told the audience, which included the Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi and Navy chief Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, and many former chiefs of the IAF, that the world is moving towards making air power the “preferred instrument of statecraft” beyond diplomacy.

“As our nation navigates through the turbulent regional and global landscapes, it will increasingly depend on the IAF to provide effective response to emerging threats,” Singh said. During Operation Sindoor, the IAF “proved to the world how air power could be used in shaping military outcomes within days,” he said. The parade audience included defence attaches of friendly military countries and China – a rare appearance by a People’s Liberation Army officer at an Indian military function in recent years. Singh presented 97 awards for bravery, including two posthumously- a medical assistant, who died in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, because of shelling from Pakistan, and another personnel (from the radar unit), who died from bullet wounds after being ambushed in a forward location and fighting back last year.